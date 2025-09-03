Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 23-year-old student who was an “exceptional” triathlete has had to have all four of her limbs amputated after developing sepsis.

Lily McGarry is adjusting to the prospect of having prosthetics for the rest of her life – but says she wants to get back to running, swimming and surfing.

The life-changing prognosis came after the Cardiff University medical student woke up one morning in January with a sore throat and “a bit of a cough”.

open image in gallery Lily was a keen swimmer, runner and athlete before she was ill ( Lily McGarry )

“I’d run 10k the day before so I didn’t think it was anything dramatic – just a normal winter bug,” she said. “But over the next few days everything went downhill fast.”

Friends suspected she had more than flu, and insisted on taking her to hospital, which experts later said probably saved her life.

“Once I got to the University Hospital of Wales my symptoms worsened suddenly and dramatically – I developed a rash that started creeping up my neck – and from that point on things spiralled,” she said.

Lily, from Jersey, was diagnosed with meningococcal septicaemia and suffered the first of two cardiac arrests, before being placed in a medically induced coma for two weeks.

For several days, intensive care unit staff told Lily’s family she was the sickest patient out of thousands in the hospital.

open image in gallery Lily was a keen runner before her diagnosis ( Jo Gorrod )

“When I finally woke up, I found out that meningococcal septicaemia had developed into septic shock, which had caused my blood pressure to become dangerously low, cutting off circulation to my limbs and major organs.

“The team had thought that I was beginning to show signs of recovery, but an MRI revealed damage to my brain, spleen and liver, leaving the long-term prognosis uncertain,” she recalled.

At Morriston Hospital in Swansea, she had surgery to amputate both legs below the knees and both arms through the elbows.

“Initially that was clearly a huge shock,” she said.

“I think it was possibly worse for my friends and family than for me. I was so well medicated that I simply replied to the news by saying, ‘Yes, OK. I understand. That makes sense’.”

open image in gallery Lily is waiting to find out whether she can resume studying medicine ( Lily McGarry )

She said it was only when she left intensive care that she began to process what had happened.

“Fortunately I have had help from a psychologist to process everything. There are still days when I look at the scarring and my legs though and feel grief about how they look now compared to the way they were before.”

Lily spent months in the Welsh Burns and Plastic Surgery Unit in Swansea, before needing further surgery on her left leg in July due to a blood clot. Finally, she moved back to a rehabilitation centre in Cardiff last month.

She hopes that after three months, she will be able to return to Jersey for some “proper rest” at home.

“It will be nice to be closer to my friends, who have been brilliant coming to see me in Swansea over the last few months.

open image in gallery Lily was helped by a psychologist to come to terms with the amputations ( Lily McGarry )

“My friends and family and the community back home in Jersey have been unbelievable – my family have basically lived in south Wales since the start of the year.

“My mum and stepsister Tanya set up a fundraiser to help fund prosthetics and the adaptations that I will need to my living environment, as well as the physiotherapy and rehabilitation necessary for my recovery.

“Part of their aim was to allow me get back to some of the things I love — running, swimming and surfing — though I know that’s going to take a lot of time and effort.

“People have already generously donated almost £450,000, which is just incredible.”

Sponsored swims, a run and a concert in Jersey all boosted the fundraising.

Lily told her story to support Sepsis Awareness Month, run by charity Sepsis Research Feat, which warns that students are particularly susceptible to the condition because shared flats allows infections to spread and stress, sleepless nights and drinking weaken immune systems.

Sepsis is when the immune system overreacts to an infection and starts to damage the body’s own tissues and organs. Anyone with an infection can potentially get sepsis.

Symptoms include a high or low temperature, uncontrolled shivering, confusion, passing little or no urine and blotchy or cold arms and legs.

open image in gallery Craig Mackinlay had his hands and feet amputated because of sepsis ( Parliament TV )

Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay had to have his hands and feet amputated after being struck by the condition.

Sepsis Research Feat says Lily’s friends almost certainly saved her life by realising she was deteriorating rapidly and sending her to hospital.

Lily has yet to find out whether she will be able to continue her studies in medicine.

“I know nothing can give me back my limbs or the life I expected to have, but I’m trying to focus on what’s ahead,” she said.

“My key message to other students would be to look out for each other. Starting university is hard enough without having to think about illnesses.

“Simply learning the symptoms of sepsis could save yours or a fellow student’s life, though.”

She advises other students to check their vaccinations before starting term, and if they have not had jabs for meningitis B or MMR, to do so.

The charity says those checks before leaving home could potentially be life-saving.

“I’d recommend that if you drink alcohol just consider whether the way you feel really is just a hangover…are you really feeling yourself?”

Colin Graham, of the charity, said: “If you’re too ill to Google what’s wrong, that’s the moment to call someone.”