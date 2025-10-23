Reducing one ingredient in your child’s diet can benefit their adult heart health

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New research indicates that limiting sugar intake during the first two years of life offers enduring heart benefits into adulthood.

Published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), a study found individuals were significantly less prone to conditions like heart attack, heart failure, and stroke if their early childhood diets were low in sugar. This benefit also extended to those whose mothers consumed little sugar during pregnancy.

Researchers analysed data from wartime sugar rationing in the UK, examining records of 63,433 participants from the UK Biobank. All subjects were born between October 1951 and March 1956 and had no prior history of heart disease.

open image in gallery A balanced diet with minimal sugar is the best for babies, toddlers and young children ( Getty/iStock )

The study included 40,063 people exposed to sugar rationing, which lasted from 1940 to 1953, and 23,370 who were not.

Health records were examined for cases of conditions such as heart disease, heart attack, heart failure, irregular heartbeat, stroke, and dying from these conditions.

Compared with people never exposed to rationing, those who had sugar restricted during the time of pregnancy and in the first two years of life had a 20 per cent lower risk of heart disease, 25 per cent lower risk of heart attack, 26 per cent lower risk of heart failure, atrial fibrillation (24 per cent), stroke (31 per cent), and cardiovascular death (27 per cent).

There was a link between longer exposure to sugar rationing and progressively lower heart risks, partly due to less diabetes and lower blood pressure.

People also enjoyed more time without heart problems – up to two-and-a-half years- than those who never experienced rationing.

During rationing, sugar allowances for everyone, including pregnant women and children, were limited to under 40g per day – and no added sugars were given to babies under two.

The team, including from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and the School of Medicine in Boston in the US, concluded: “The first 1,000 days after conception are a critical window when nutrition shapes lifelong cardiometabolic risk.

“Many infants and toddlers consume excess added sugars via maternal diet, formula, and early solids…

“Early-life sugar restriction was associated with lower risks of (heart attack), heart failure, atrial fibrillation, stroke, and cardiovascular mortality.”