New fathers face ‘hidden’ suicide crisis as study reveals shocking figures

There are fears a "hidden crisis" of suicide among new fathers is emerging, with a recent review suggesting they may face a higher risk than new mothers.

Startling research from Wales reveals that seven times more fathers died by suicide within their baby’s first 1,001 days than mothers.

While specialist mental health services are available for pregnant women and new mothers around the time of childbirth, fathers are largely excluded from this care, former health minister Dame Andrea Leadsom said.

The new findings should be a "wake-up call" for action, she said.

Dame Andrea is launching a new charity, the 1001 Critical Days Foundation, which aims to give babies the best start in life from the time of conception until a child’s second birthday.

The charity funded the new study by academics at Swansea University on paternal suicide.

It provided the first UK population-level rate for paternal suicide in the 1,001 days.

Researchers examined suicide rates among mothers and fathers in Wales between 2002 and 2021 during the first 1,001 days of their babies’ lives.

They found that during this time period, some 16 mothers died by suicide compared with 107 fathers.

“It is important to remember that these figures represent real lives lost,” the research team wrote.

“All suicides are potentially preventable.”

They also said that suicide rates were higher among first-time fathers, along with those from more deprived areas.

The authors called for fathers to be included in specialist perinatal mental health services.

Dame Andrea said supporting the mental health of fathers could “save lives”.

“This research is a wake-up call to governments worldwide,” she said.

“Fathers are excluded from specialist perinatal mental health services yet we know from this data in Wales that over the past 22 years seven times as many dads as mums have died by suicide in this period.

“That inequality is preventable.

“By supporting the mental health of dads, we can save lives, reduce inequality and give every baby the best start in life.”

The 1001 Critical Days Foundation said Wales is the only UK nation which records the age of children at the time of paternal suicide and “that has to change”.

Speaking at the launch of the charity, Dame Andrea will say: “The science is stark – the experiences of a baby during the period from pregnancy to age two form the building blocks for their lifelong emotional and physical health.

“My own experience of postnatal depression showed me how tough those early days can be and how vital it is to support mums, dads and carers.

“Suicide remains the leading cause of maternal death, but paternal suicide isn’t even measured. That has to change.

“The research we have funded at Swansea University will shine a light on this hidden crisis and help policymakers find the right interventions to save lives.”

The charity has awarded a £1 million grant to Home-Start UK to establish the Dad Matters programme nationally.

Lord David Blunkett, patron of the charity, added: “I am proud to be patron of this important new charity, which will help fund frontline services, champion vital research and ensure that babies, mothers and fathers get the support they need.

“Investing in nurturing from the earliest age and supporting parents to help their child thrive is one of the smartest investments we can make in the future of our society.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.