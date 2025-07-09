Here’s why you should catch some rays this summer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Many people worry that spending too much time in the hot summer sun could have serious consequences.

And it’s true that people are at a heightened risk of skin damage, sun poisoning, melanoma, and other maladies during the season. However, feeling the sun’s warm rays also comes with potentially unexpected benefits.

“The ‘never go outside without S.P.F. 50’ approach treated sun exposure as if it were universally harmful,” Dr. Lucy McBride, an internal medicine physician in Washington, D.C., told The New York Times. However, “moderate, thoughtful sun exposure,” in accordance with personal risk factors, she added, “may offer benefits we’re still discovering.”

Here’s what to know before your next trip to the park or the beach.

The benefits

open image in gallery Spending too much time in the sun can lead to dangerous consequences. But, there may also be some unexpected benefits, according to researchers ( Getty Images )

Exposure to sunshine has been linked to lower blood pressure, regardless of the temperature. And while that study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association was observational, one doctor said its findings could prove beneficial.

Another study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, found moderate exposure to sunlight may be a prevention strategy for heart failure.

It’s not just heart health that sees a benefit.

A group of German scientists at Münster University found that the sun’s ultraviolet B rays -- the ones responsible for melanoma -- support the build-up of a healthy immune system and protect the central nervous system.

Professor Karin Loser said that a similar effect, in the case of other diseases, is already known. Research has shown that ultraviolet light exposure can improve symptoms in people with eczema, and experts prescribe light therapy to treat psoriasis.

"From our treatment of psoriasis," she said, "we know that ultraviolet light has a positive effect on the immune system."

The drawbacks

open image in gallery While the sun can feel nice, too much of it is a bad thing. Any tan you might get while sunbathing is a sign of damaged skin ( Getty Images )

Still, there are some serious risks to spending too much time outside.

For one, any tan you may get is a sign of skin damage. Sunburn can lead to sun poisoning, which may result in blisters that cause skin infection.

In addition, skin cancer remains the most common form of cancer in the U.S. Nearly 20 Americans die from melanoma every day, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association.

“Everyone’s skin can be impacted by the sun and other forms of UV rays – regardless of their skin color,” Dr. Shanthi Sivendran, senior vice president at the American Cancer Society, said.