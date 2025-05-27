Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New ‘superbug’ antibiotic to treat sepsis and pneumonia enters last phase of testing

It is hoped that the drug zosurabalpin will be approved by the end of the decade

Barney Davis
Tuesday 27 May 2025 14:21 BST
Comments
Science Happens! | Episode 10 | Studying superbugs on a giant plate

A new antibiotic that has the potential to save millions of lives has entered its last phase of human testing.

Swiss drugmaker Roche announced it would advance the testing of an antibiotic against a common bacterium that causes serious hospital infections like pneumonia and sepsis into the third and final stage of testing.

The antibiotic zosurabalpin, which is jointly developed with Harvard University, is to be tested against drug-resistant acinetobacter baumannii bacteria.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) labels acinetobacter baumannii as an “urgent threat”, but there have been no antibiotics created which react to it in more than 50 years.

Roche announced the phase 3 trial will be a single pivotal study with approximately 400 patients from around the world, randomised to receive either zosuarbalpin or the standard treatment.

Michael Lobritz, global head of infectious diseases at Roche, said: “Our goal is to contribute new innovations to overcome antimicrobial resistance, one of the biggest infectious disease challenges to public health.”

Larry Tsai, senior vice president and global head of immunology and product development at Genentech, a unit of Roche, said the drug-resistant bacteria “are present in every country of the world”.

He added that “the innovative biology involved in this research could potentially reveal new insights into the structure of bacterial membranes, possibly leading to the discovery of new antibiotics in the future”.

It is hoped the experimental drug will be approved by the end of the decade.

Globally, sepsis is estimated to cause approximately 11 million deaths each year – one death every 2.8 seconds.

Worldwide, community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) kills three to four million people each year with high morbidity and mortality, particularly among elderly patients.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in