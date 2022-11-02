Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

‘Systemic’ and ‘multifaceted’ failings in the deaths of three patients by a scandal-hit NHS trust have been uncovered in a series of damning reports.

Three young women, Christie Harnett, Nadia Sharif and Emily Moore, all died following failings at West Lane Hospital, which is run by Tees, Esk and Wear Valley’s Hospital Foundation Trust.

Reports into the deaths found use of “inappropriate restraint” and an “absence of consideration”.

There are now calls for a public inquiry following their children’s deaths after the reviews have found “systemic failings” in their care such as low staffing and failures by the trust to respond to concerns from patients and staff.

Reviewers, from consultancy NICHE, said these failures from the trust came within wider “systemic pressures” on mental health beds and social housing for young people nationally.

This is the latest in a series of reports highlighting safety concerns within mental health services across the UK in recent weeks, including reports from The Independent, which have prompted calls for a public inquiry into mental health hospitals in the UK.

Labour has called on the government to carry out a “rapid review” of services considering the series of scandals uncovered in recent weeks. However, the government is yet to commit to this or any inquiry.

NHS England commissioned a review into the deaths of the three young women following the West Lane Hospital in 2019, after it was closed by the Care Quality Commission.

The reviews, published today warned in relation to their deaths the failings at the hospital “were multifaceted and systemic, based upon a combination of factors, including reduced staffing, low morale, ineffective management of change, lack of leadership, aggressive handling of disciplinary problems, issues with succession and crisis management, failures to respond to concerns from patients and staff alike, and increased patient acuity.”

Three years later the trust is still inadequate and the CQC has said it is taking out action against it.

Christie Harnett (INQUEST)

Christie Harnett, who died at just 17 years old, was a “vibrant, passionate, exuberant, beautiful young woman who was going to step into her future life”, her parents Charlotte and Michael Harnett said.

She died in June 2019, after attempting to self-ligature when she was an inpatient at West Lane Hospital.

Just one month prior to this Ms Harnett had a serious incident with a ligature which had resulted in a general hospital admission. However, reviewers found this was never investigated and the trust did not change its approach to ligature risks.

The review also warned the had been an “absence of consideration” by NHS England and the Care Quality Commission of the total incidences of harm at West Land hospital when concerns were raised and the absence of adequate care capacity across the region for young people needing mental health treatment.

Charlotte and Michael Harnett said: “Our beautiful Christie, just 17 years old, lost her life whilst in a hospital run by TEWV Trust. Where there was little to no care or compassion.

“Three years on the Trust are still being rated inadequate and are rolling out the same ‘copy and paste’ platitudes and apologies. A public inquiry is the only way to stop the failings from continuing.”

Nadia Sharif (INQUEST)

Nadia, died in August 2019, her parents Hakeel and Arshad Sharif have called for a “public inquiry.”

They described their daughter as “caring, very bright, always smiling and funny to be around “

Reviewers had identified at least 26 problems with her care by the trust and other agencies which contributed to her self-ligaturing.

The review into her death revealed serious incident investigations were carried out by the hospital into “inappropriate restraint” used by staff in the wards on Nadia and another patient.

Emily Moore (INQUEST)

Emily Moore died after taking her own life at Lancaster Road Hospital, also run by TEWV, in February 2020. However, the review highlighted failings at West Land Hospital where she was an inpatient.

Prior to her death, Emily’s father had raised serious concerns about West Lane hospital and the trust.

Her parents David and Susan Moore said: “As a family who have seen with our own eyes and witnessed our daughter Emily’s horrific care amongst others, we believe a public inquiry is paramount to TEWV either moving forward or losing their licence to serve the public mental health needs.

“Even nearly three years after Emily’s death the Trust is inadequate in many of its locations and this just does not get any better. This mental health Trust is a danger to the public and cannot move on without the need for a public inquiry.”

Deborah Coles, Director of INQUEST, said: “These damning reports uncover systemic failings and dangerous and coercive culture and practice within this Trust.

“The reports also raise serious doubt about the effectiveness of regulators in informing and enforcing much-needed changes on the ground, before preventable deaths take place.”

She said the incidents are not isolated nationally or locally and repeated calls for the government to commission a statutory public inquiry into deaths and incidents in mental health services.

Brent Kilmurray, who became chief executive of Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys FT in 2019, said he apologised “unreservedly” for the “unacceptable failings” in care identified.

He said: “The girls and their families deserved better while under our care. I know everyone at the trust offers their heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the girls’ families and friends for their tragic loss.

“We must do everything in our power to ensure these failings can never be repeated. However, we know that our actions must match our words.”

He said since the girls’ deaths the trust had undergone a change in its leadership team and structure, however, acknowledged the transformation is not complete.