Flossing your teeth may help protect against cognitive decline as well as tooth decay, according to new research.

Good mouth hygiene habits, such as brushing and flossing teeth, could prevent cognitive impairment cognitive impairment and dementia. This is according to some new research conducted by NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing.

As part of the study, researchers analysed the results of 14 studies on tooth loss and cognitive impairment. They involved a total of 34,074 adults and 4,689 cases of people with diminished cognitive function and were conducted over an extended period of time.

The results indicated that adults who had experienced more tooth loss, had a 1.48 times higher risk of cognitive impairment as well as a 1.28 times higher risk of dementia. This applied even when other factors were controlled.

It also appeared that with each additional missing tooth, the risk of cognitive impairment increases, according to the analysis.

“Given the staggering number of people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia each year, and the opportunity to improve oral health across the lifespan, it’s important to gain a deeper understanding of the connection between poor oral health and cognitive decline,” explained Bei Wu, a professor at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing and the senior study author, in a statement.

Analysis by NYU also suggested that losing teeth might be a reflection of “lifelong socioeconomic disadvantages, such as limited access to and quality of medical and dental care, fewer years of education, and poor nutrition.”

Ms Wu noted the link between income, education and oral hygiene and heath.

She said: “Income and education are very much related to oral health, probably even more so than many other chronic conditions, particularly because of the lack of dental insurance for many people,” reported CNN .

Oral health disparities are especially prominent in the United States, according to Mr Wu, which could be due to the fact that the healthcare system is complicated to navigate and people often do not have access to dental care as part of their health insurance.

The analysis also suggested a variety of explanations for the link between poor mouth and brain health.

This included the problem that missing teeth can impact chewing, therefore perhaps limiting the options for healthy food, which could potentially lead to the loss of key nutrients for brain health from the person’s diet.

The research also noted evidence that oral inflammation is also linked to brain inflammation and cognitive impairment.

Indeed, previous studies have also found a link between the bacteria associated with gum disease (Porphyromonas gingivalis) and Alzheimer’s

Ms Wu suggested that the latest research should act as a reminder, both for people and governments, of just how important it is to maintain good oral health throughout life.