Almost a quarter of men with low levels of testosterone struggle with symptoms for five years before seeing a doctor, a new study has revealed – as one sufferer has warned men not to dismiss increasing fatigue and weight gain simply as signs of ageing.

The Independent has spoken with men with testosterone deficiency who are aiming to awareness and fight stigma around the health issue, as misinformation leaves some attempting self-medication with supplements.

“Everything was just feeling harder, and I was more tired, physically and mentally, I started putting on weight more easily. I just put this down to getting older and middle age spread,” said Leigh Argent, from Nottingham.

The 45-year-old explained that like many men, he wasn’t confident approaching his GP and didn’t think his testosterone levels would be low enough to be considered for testosterone replacement therapy (TRT).

It comes as a survey of 2,000 men with the condition by Imperial College London and Manual – a private provider of testosterone – revealed 24 per cent of men with low testosterone levels said they waited five years before seeking medical help, while 85 per cent waited a year.

open image in gallery Leigh Argent, 45, from Nottingham, said he ignored his tiredness and weight gain and assumed it was just a sign of ageing ( Leigh Argent )

The most reported symptoms of testosterone deficiency (TD) included decreased sports ability (35 per cent), low libido (31 per cent), low energy (30 per cent), and reduced erections (27 per cent).

Testosterone, the male sex hormone, not only affects libido but also affects mental health, bone and muscle mass, and fat storage, as well as red blood cell production.

Although testosterone deficiency can affect men of all ages, the hormone does start to naturally fall in men after the age of 40.

It can significantly impact quality of life and overall health, but the symptoms are often vague and misdiagnosed as depression, or dismissed as natural ageing.

The survey revealed the delay in seeking treatment is particularly pronounced in men over 50, who were nearly twice as likely to postpone treatment.

open image in gallery Gareth Meredith, 39 and from Essex, started experiencing low mood, a lack of energy and poor concentration two years ago as a result of testosterone deficiency ( Gareth Meredith )

A significant factor contributing to this delay is the stigma surrounding the condition, with 82 per cent of men admitting that they wouldn't discuss testosterone issues with friends.

Gareth Meredith started experiencing low mood, a lack of energy and poor concentration two years ago, as a result of testosterone deficiency.

The 39-year-old from Essex struggled for months with “brain fog” before researching his symptoms online and discovering he may have testosterone deficiency.

Apprehensive about taking testosterone he initially trialled a few herbal remedies, but he confessed it didn’t “make a dent” in his symptoms.

However, after getting a blood test with a private provider he started TRT. He is now feeling more positive, sleeping better and he feels more energetic.

A lack of awareness about symptoms and treatments like TRT further delay men seeking help in a timely way.

Before finally seeking TRT, men often attempt self-management strategies, including increased exercise (66 per cent), dietary adjustments (62 per cent), supplement use (46 per cent), and stress management (32 per cent). However, these efforts often prove insufficient.

Mr Meredith wants to clear the stigma of taking testosterone but warned there is “a lot of misinformation online about TD and a lot of people trying to sell supplements that don’t work”.

“Whatever you do, do not order stuff online, that is not the answer,” he added.

Instead, Mr Meredith urged men to see a doctor and get a blood test to find the root cause of the problem, and then get treated.

Dr Austen El-Osta, principal investigator for the Self-Care Academic Research Unit (SCARU) at Imperial College London, said: “Testosterone deficiency remains an under-recognised and under-treated condition, in part due to the stigma surrounding men’s health and societal expectations of masculinity.

“Our research highlights the systemic barriers that delay diagnosis and treatment, often leaving men to struggle in silence.”