Health officials have reported the first death in the measles outbreak in West Texas.

“The school-aged child who was not vaccinated was hospitalized in Lubbock last week and tested positive for measles,” the Texas Department of State Health Services said in a Wednesday release.

Other details about the deceased, including their name and case severity, remain unknown.

The news comes as state authorities say they have identified 124 cases in the South Plains and Panhandle regions since late January. Most of the cases are in Gaines County, with numbers growing from 45 to 80.

The majority of those stricken with the virus have been between the ages of five and 17 years old — or even younger.

open image in gallery The first death has been reported from measles in an outbreak in West Texas. More than 120 people in the state have been infected ( AP )

Of those cases, 18 of the patients have been hospitalized. And, only five people were vaccinated. The rest were either unvaccinated or had a vaccination status that is unknown.

“Due to the highly contagious nature of this disease, additional cases are likely to occur in the outbreak area and the surrounding communities. DSHS is working with local health departments to investigate the outbreak,” the Texas Department of State Health Services said in a Tuesday update.

Earlier in the week, they issued a health alert after a person with measles traveled between San Marcos and San Antonio before they knew they were infected.

“There is a very good possibility that hundreds of thousands of folks have come in contact with (the person),” Metro Health Deputy Director Dr. Anita Kurian said, according to KSAT.

The University of Texas at San Antonio had been conducting an open house that day.

Kurian said there was no word of anyone in the impacted areas contracting the illness so far, but that there “is a cause for concern so long as measles exists in other communities.”

open image in gallery The majority of patients in the outbreak have been children and teenagers. More than 60 are between the ages of five and 17 years old ( AP )

Cases of the measles have also spread to other states. In New Mexico, nine have been reported.

Measles, which can survive in the air for up to two hours, can cause serious illness and death. Infections can lead to brain swelling and blindness. And, up to nine out of 10 of those susceptible will get the virus if they have been exposed.

The best way to prevent infection is two doses of a vaccine against measles. Vaccination clinics have been set up in response to the threat.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.