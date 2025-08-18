Measles outbreak in Texas is over, say health officials

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Texas health officials announced on Monday the official end of a devastating measles outbreak that sickened 762 people and claimed the lives of two young children.

The declaration follows more than 42 consecutive days without a new confirmed case in the affected counties, meeting the public health threshold for declaring an outbreak over. The last reported case in Texas was on 1 July, according to state data.

Beyond the tragic fatalities, the highly contagious virus led to 100 hospitalisations. Cases were linked to outbreaks in Canada and Mexico, subsequently spreading to other US states.

Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Jennifer Shuford noted the outbreak's unusual nature, stating that before its onset, "most doctors in the state hadn’t even seen a case of measles because of how uncommon it has become." She attributed the successful containment to "testing, vaccination, monitoring and education." Ms Shuford further commended the efforts of healthcare professionals, stating: "I want to highlight the tireless work of the public health professionals across the state who contributed to the containment of one of the most contagious viruses."

Measles, a highly contagious virus, causes rash and respiratory symptoms, potentially leading to severe complications or death. It is prevented by the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine, recommended for young children before school. State officials will continue monitoring for new cases.

