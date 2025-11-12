Texas sees massive spike in whooping cough cases as vaccination rates decline
Whooping cough cases are rising as national vaccination rates drop, with 92.1 percent of kindergarteners vaccinated in the 2024-2025 school year, down from 95 percent pre-COVID-19 pandemic
Cases of whooping cough have reached an 11-year-old high in Texas, according to the state’s health department.
More than 3,500 cases have been reported this year, which is about for times higher than at the same time last year, prompting the Texas Department of State Health Services to issue a health alert for the second consecutive year.
The rise in Texas mirrors a national trend. Over the past two years, pertussis cases, better known as whooping cough, have surged across the United States.
CDC data indicates that 2024 saw roughly six times more cases than 2023.
The latest available numbers show at least 20,939 cases this year, slightly below last year’s 21,391 cases at the same time, though federal reporting has been delayed due to the government shutdown.
Health experts warn the spike is particularly concerning for children. Jason Bowling, an infectious disease specialist at UT Health San Antonio, told The Texas Tribune that the rise coincides with the holiday season, increasing the risk of spread.
“Oftentimes parents with a newborn infant don’t feel comfortable telling people to wash their hands or not to visit if they have a cough during the holidays, but they need to feel empowered and comfortable to do that right now,” Bowling said.
Recent increases in whooping cough cases also align with declining vaccination rates. CDC data show that about 92.1 percent of kindergarteners were vaccinated against pertussis in the 2024-2025 school year, down from roughly 95 percent before the COVID‑19 pandemic.
Whooping cough is a highly contagious bacterial respiratory illness that can begin like a common cold - with mild symptoms such as a runny nose, sneezing, low-grade fever, and a mild cough - but progresses to severe, prolonged coughing that can last weeks or months.
After one-to-two weeks, the cough usually worsens and becomes more severe. People with whooping cough often experience intense coughing fits that may end with a “whoop” sound when inhaling.
These bouts can cause vomiting, exhaustion, and difficulty breathing, especially in children and infants. In very young babies, the classic whoop may be absent, but they can experience dangerous pauses in breathing.
Early antibiotic treatment can reduce the severity of the illness.
Nationally, some states are experiencing particularly high rates. Medical data from Epic Research show that Nebraska, Idaho, Oregon, and Hawaii have the highest pertussis rates, although doctor visits, emergency room visits, and hospitalizations remain below last winter’s peak.
