Coffey promises £500 million ‘down payment’ for social care over winter

Health secretary Therese Coffey has promised a £500 million “down payment” for social care as part of plans to “rebalance” NHS and care funds.

Ms Coffee has also said NHS backlogs would rise before they fall and speaking about problems patients face accessing NHS services said “we must not paper over the problems that we face.”

As part of announcements the NHS the new health secretary has set a new expectation for GP practices to see patients within two weeks.

Conservative former health secretary Jeremy Hunt told the Government to “rethink this new two-week access target for general practice”.

Following the frontbench exchanges, Mr Hunt said: “It is not more targets the NHS needs, it is more doctors.

“When it comes to the workforce plan that she recommitted to - and I welcome her commitment to publishing it - could she tell the House will it have hard numbers so that we know how many doctors we are going to need in 10, 15, 20 years’ time, and whether we are actually training them?

“Will she publish it before Christmas so staff can at least go into winter knowing there is a plan for the future?”

The health secretary did not commit to a date to publish an NHS workforce plan.

On Wednesday The Independent reported the 15-year workforce strategy, previously promised by the government, has now been delayed and may not be out before Christmas.

Ms Coffey said government will have a “laser like” plans to address the problem of ambulance delays and is exploring the creation of a volunteer “auxillary” service.

The new plan published on Thursday promised to increase the number of call handlers to 4,800 in NHS 111 and 2,500 in 999 by December 2022.

On social care she said: “This £500 million acts as the downpayment in the rebalancing funding across health and social care as we develop our longer term plans.”

Plans also included a £15 million international recruitment fund will be made available to help address shortages in the care workforce.

However, the measures for this sector falls short of calls to improve pay conditions for those working in the care sector.

Plans to help address the problem of doctors retiring early over pension tax charges included flexible retirement options such as partial retirement.

Ms Coffey told the Commons it is on top of commitments to "boost the health and care workforce", and it will "sit alongside the design and delivery of our forthcoming workforce plan".

On dentists, she said: “We are setting out an ambition that everyone seeking NHS dental care can receive it when they need it.

“We will also be streamlining routes into NHS dentistry for those trained overseas, so they can start treating patients more quickly. We will make it a contractual requirement for dentists to publish online whether they are taking on new NHS patients.

Pharmacists will be able to prescribe certain medications rather than requiring a GP prescription, Therese Coffey has said.

In answers to questions from Labour over A&E targets, Ms Coffey said she recently endured a wait of nearly nine hours in A&E as she insisted she remained committed to the target for patients to be seen within four hours.