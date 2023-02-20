Footballer dies after flesh-eating virus mistaken for tonsillitis

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A footballer died after a “flesh-eating” virus was mistaken for tonsilitis.

Luke Abrahams, from East Hunsbury, died on the operating table at Northampton General Hospital after first complaining about a sore throat.

The 20-year-old felt unwell last month, and his GP at Penvale Medical Centre gave him antibiotics for tonsillitis.

Luke and his father Richard (SWNS)

Days later, the railway engineer began to deteriorate, prompting his parents to take him to the hospital.

However, Luke was sent home where his condition worsened before he begged his parents to call 999 saying he “couldn’t take the pain” any longer.

When Luke developed severe leg pain, spreading to his left buttock and leaving him unable to get out of bed, his mum rang 999.

Ms Needham insisted her son’s condition was critical, begging for an ambulance to be sent, but said her plea was refused.

Despite calling Penvale Medical Centre to organise transport to take him to A&E, no one called her back.

Luke with his mother Julie (SWNS)

A post-mortem examination revealed Luke had been suffering from septicaemia, Lemierre syndrome – a form of bacterial infection, and necrotising fasciitis – a flesh-eating disease.

Luke’s parents Richard Abrahams, 60 and Julie Needham, 49, have now launched a legal bid claiming that a string of mistakes were made leading up to the 20-year-old’s death.

Mr Abraham’s said: “No one has taken any responsibility over his death.

“When he first went to the doctors and then started complaining about a pain in his leg, he should have been given more tests.

“What is the point of over the phone consultations with the doctor? Doctors need to see you in person to give a correct diagnosis and that is why he was misdiagnosed.

Luke with his younger brother Jake and and father (SWNS)

“In the end he was an emergency case, but they did not see that as they thought he just had tonsillitis and sciatica.

“I cannot say whether he would definitely be here now, but they cut corners and misdiagnosed him.

“Whichever way you look at it, none of the healthcare providers did their job properly. We are just left with ‘what ifs’.”

Ms Needham said after Luke went to the hospital on 22 January after complaining of pain, he was only given further checks before being sent home. However, he was called back to the hospital at 1am where the family were told Luke had a “50/50 chance of survival.”

“The doctors said he is really poorly, he has got this bacterial eating infection and it is a life-threatening situation,” Ms Needham said.

“We were shocked but thought to ourselves, ‘they can save him’, we put our trust in them.

“They said this is a life-threating operation and we might have to amputate his leg.”

Luke and his younger brother Jake (SWNS)

She added: “They amputated his leg but said he was too far gone. Luke knew he was going to die after what he said on the operating table. He said, ‘Dad, I’ll be okay, you take care of Jake and mum’.

“That’s when I felt he knew he was going to die. Luke was trying to protect us because that’s Luke.

“We watched 20 people working on him in theatre and he didn’t pull through.”

A spokesperson for Integrated Care Northamptonshire said all providers are reviewing the case.

Until this is completed, they said it would be inappropriate to comment further.

They added: “On behalf of the NHS in Northamptonshire, we wish to express our sincere condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.”