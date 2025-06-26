Experts reveal six tips to prevent tooth loss in aging adults

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Losing teeth is more common as we age, due to gum disease, decay, general wear and tear, and other health-related issues.

That’s especially true for adults over the age of 60, according to experts. Factors including receding gums, dry mouth, and limited mobility can make it harder for seniors to maintain good oral health, while tooth loss in older adults has also been linked to a higher risk of dementia.

Most adults have 32 teeth, but people aged 65 years old and older have an average of 20., the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research says.

But, is this fate inevitable?

There are preventative steps people can take to keep healthy mouths and happy smiles. Here’s what the experts advise...

Safeguard gum health

open image in gallery Losing teeth is a more common concern as we age. Experts say there are preventative steps patients can take to fight it ( Getty/iStock )

The best thing you can do is keep brushing and flossing your teeth at least twice a day. Brushing is recommended every 12 hours, using fluoride toothpaste and a soft bristle toothbrush.

But, don’t over brush! A lifetime of brushing too hard can result in receding gums. Although, poor oral hygiene can result in gum disease, such as gingivitis.

Approximately two in three adults over the age of 65 are dealing with gum disease, according to the non-profit AARP.

“Gum disease starts when bacteria that contain plaque builds up on your teeth and gums,” Vera Tang, a dentist and clinical assistant professor of periodontology and implant dentistry at the NYU College of Dentistry, told the organization. “When it’s not removed, it produces toxins that inflame the gums. Over time, that destroys your gum tissue, causing it to separate from you﻿r tooth and form spaces called pockets.”

Stop dry mouth

This condition is more common with age, and hundreds of medications list dry mouth as a side effect.

The salivary glands in the mouth don’t produce enough saliva to keep the mouth moist. However, the body relies on saliva to wash away plaque. Without it, eating and drinking is difficult and it raises your risk for gum disease and tooth decay.

New cavities can begin to form within as little as three months after dry mouth begins, according to Harvard Medical School.

But, you can moisten a dry mouth by chewing sugarless gum and sucking on sugarless candies. Staying hydrating can also help, as well as limiting alcohol and caffeinated beverages.

There are also some over-the-counter artificial saliva products.

“If you’re taking medication, it’s a good idea to carry a water bottle around. Drinking water throughout the day will help keep you hydrated, and decrease your likelihood of developing cavities,” Penn Dental Family Practice advises.

Keep the diet healthy

open image in gallery Maintaining a nutrious diet is important to keeping your mouth healthy. Leafy greens can help to strengthen your teeth ( Getty/iStock )

Keeping your body healthy is also tied to your mouth health.

Too many sweets and acidic products can result in dental decay, including sodas and fruit juices. Whereas, a well-balanced diet with fruits, vegetables, lean meat, dairy, and whole grains keeps the gums, teeth, mouth, and jawbone in check.

Foods high in calcium and vitamin D can strengthen your teeth, such as leafy greens.

For diabetes, uncontrolled blood sugar can damage blood vessels, and inflammation from oral infection may increase the body's resistance to insulin.

“There's mounting evidence of an association between gum inflammation and conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and respiratory problems, all of which are more prevalent in later life. Scientists postulate that bacteria from gum infections travel through the bloodstream to trigger inflammation in organs and tissues at distant sites,” Harvard Medical School explains.

Quit drinking and smoking

Smoking is a risk factor for gum disease, while drinking alcohol can also increase dry mouth.

Both also increase the risk of oral cancer, which rises with age.

The majority of people with mouth-related cancer are tobacco users, and men are much more likely to be affected than women.

Regular check-ups can help with detection, as symptoms can be elusive.

“You should see an oral specialist if you notice a white or red patch that lasts longer than two weeks, especially if it's on your lip, your tongue, or the bottom of the mouth,” Harvard said.

Explore financial options

open image in gallery Dental care can be expensive. Talk with your dentist about possible financing options ( Getty/iStock )

Dental care can be expensive – especially if you don’t have insurance. This is the case for half of adults over the age of 65, according to a 2020 poll from the University of Michigan.

The poll also found that one in three of adults polled had not been to the dentist for preventive care, such as a cleaning, in at least a year.

Not keeping up with your dental health can require costlier work, with problems getting worse as we age.

As Medicare doesn’t cover routine preventative care or most procedures, people should look into buying dental coverage through AARP, Harvard said.

Restoring your appearance can help

Porcelain veneers can restore the vitality and physical quality of your teeth.

Gum grafting or surgery may also help.

“It’s not just about revitalizing the teeth — it’s about revitalizing the person,” Dr. David Frey, a cosmetic dentist at Your Perfect Smile in Beverly Hills, California, told Fox News Digital.