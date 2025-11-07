Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eli Lilly and Company announced promising results for its next-generation weight-loss drug Thursday, with patients losing up to 20.1 percent of their body weight on eloralintide.

The once-weekly amylin analog injection could be an enticing alternative for people looking to reap the benefits of the most popular weight-loss drugs on the market without one of their least-favorable side effects.

Previous studies have shown that amylin analog drugs - which imitate the body’s natural production of the blood sugar-regulating hormone amylin - may lead to a lower loss of lean muscle mass than do GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, among others.

The 11-month Phase 2 trial, which included 263 participants who are overweight or living with obesity, also showed improvements in blood pressure, blood sugar and in markers of inflammation.

"Obesity is a complex condition, and no single treatment works for everyone,” Dr. Liana Billings, Director of Clinical and Genetics Research in Diabetes and Cardiometabolic Disease at Endeavor Health, said in a statement.

open image in gallery Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Company announced promising results for its next-generation weight loss drug on Thursday, with patients losing up to 20.1 percent of their body weight ( Getty Images )

“To truly address each patient's needs, we need therapies with different mechanisms of action so that each person can receive the treatment that offers the best balance of effectiveness and tolerability for them,” she said.

There were some adverse events reported in people taking the drug, the most common of which was mild to moderate gastrointestinal symptoms and fatigue.

The company said it will begin enrolling Phase 3 clinical studies of eloralintide next month.

The early trial results were released on the same day the Trump administration announced an agreement to lower weight loss drug prices with the American pharmaceutical giant and Danish competitor Novo Nordisk.

If purchased through the administration’s new direct-to-consumer website TrumpRx, monthly costs for Eli Lilly’s Zepbound and Orforglipron GLP-1 class drugs would fall by as much as $740, according to the White House.

Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy would fall from $1,000 and $1,350 per month, respectively, to $350.

open image in gallery Also on Thursday, President Donald Trump, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly and Company announced an agreement to help lower weight loss drug costs ( AFP via Getty Images )

Other approved drugs in the pipeline will be priced at $150 a month when purchased through TrumpRx.

And coverage of the drugs for obesity will expand to Medicare patients starting next year, the administration said.

“(It) will save lives, improve the health of millions and millions of Americans,” President Donald Trump said Thursday, speaking from the Oval Office.

Notably, Eli Lilly is not the only company testing amylin analogs or weight loss pills.

Novo Nordisk's version, known as cagrilintide, led to about a 12 percent weight loss over 68 weeks.