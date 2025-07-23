New form of type 1 diabetes identified in study

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new discovery could change how type 1 diabetes is diagnosed and managed in individuals of African descent, researchers say.

Type 1 diabetes, where the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas stop working in childhood or young adulthood, has always been attributed to an autoimmune process in which the immune system produces so-called autoantibodies that mistakenly attack the pancreas.

However, a study involving 894 volunteers with youth-onset diabetes in Cameroon, Uganda and South Africa, found that 65 per cent did not have the usual autoantibodies typically seen in people with type 1 diabetes in other parts of the world.

Nor did they have the genes that usually predispose to the disease, or features consistent with other known types of diabetes, such as type 2 and malnutrition-related diabetes.

“This suggests that many young people in this region have a different form of type 1 diabetes altogether and is not autoimmune in origin,” study leader Dana Dabelea of the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus said.

Comparing the data to studies in the U.S., the researchers found that 15 per cent of Black Americans diagnosed with type 1 diabetes had a form of the disease similar to the patients in Sub-Saharan Africa, characterised by negative autoantibodies and a low genetic risk score, according to a report in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology.

White Americans with T1D, however, showed the typical autoimmune pattern, and even if they didn’t have detectable autoantibodies, their genetics still pointed to autoimmune diabetes.

Symptoms of type 1 diabetes NHS The most common symptoms of type 1 diabetes are: peeing more than usual

feeling very thirsty

feeling very tired

losing weight quickly without trying to Other symptoms can include: blurred vision

breath that smells sweet or fruity (like nail polish remover or pear drop sweets)

cuts and wounds taking longer to heal

getting frequent infections, such as thrush

Clinicians in parts of Africa had long suspected that some children diagnosed with type 1 diabetes did not quite fit the standard profile, the researchers said.

Most studies to date have focused on white Western populations, overlooking regional and genetic diversity in disease presentation, they noted.

“These findings are a wake-up call,” study co-leader Professor Moffat Nyirenda of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine Uganda Research Unit said in a statement.

“They challenge our assumptions about type 1 diabetes and show that the disease may present differently in African children and adolescents. We urgently need to deepen our investigations into the biological and environmental factors driving this form of diabetes and ensure our diagnostic and treatment approaches are fit for purpose in African settings.”