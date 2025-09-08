Major new study to track thousands of babies throughout their lives

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of babies from across the UK will be tracked throughout their lives as part of a major new study.

The Generation New Era project will follow up to 30,000 infants from across Britain, aiming to provide valuable insights into the development of the next generation.

Researchers hope the extensive study, the first of its kind in a quarter of a century, will yield vital information on children's physical, mental, and social development of the children, while also examining the impact of environmental and social changes.

It also hopes to examine how technology is shaping the lives of youngsters, with experts pointing out that there have been vast technological advances since the last major long-term UK-wide study was launched in 2001/02.

“The world has changed an enormous amount since that time,” study co-director Professor Alissa Goodman said.

“Generation New Era is a landmark scientific endeavour which will improve the lives of children and benefit science and society for many years to come.

“In such a rapidly changing world, it is vital to have rich data on the lives of children and families, especially those from disadvantaged and less often heard groups.”

open image in gallery Parents of babies born in 2026 from England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland will be invited to take part ( Getty/iStock )

As well as providing insight into lives shaped by modern times, it is hoped the new study will help unlock genetic links to disease, as both parents and babies will be asked for saliva samples so their genetic data can be analysed. Researchers also plan to link information provided by families to health and education records.

Study co-director Professor Pasco Fearon, from the University of Cambridge, said the data gathered by the study would create a “lasting resource for the whole of the UK and global science”.

“It’s designed in such a way that it can answer loads of different questions; it’s not focusing on specific ones,” he said.

He said the study would give information on the economy, parental employment, childcare uptake, children’s health and well-being, their early language skills and school readiness.

“All of that is very much in scope, (we are) trying to understand what the outcomes are for children and families in this next generation,” he said.

Prof Fearon said: “There’s a huge interest in the potential for genetic data to really illuminate the causes of health conditions that wouldn’t have been possible before, and having that data from the very beginning of the study is not totally unique globally, but we will be one of the first nationally representative birth cohorts to have genotyping in right at the beginning. And that’s going to be really powerful.

“A lot of people are talking about screen time and digital media and social media, that’s a huge issue, and it’s moved so much since 2000 – there really aren’t nationally representative UK-wide studies that allow us to get a fix on that properly.

open image in gallery The study is the first new UK-wide longitudinal birth cohort study in 25 years ( Getty/iStock )

“There’s a lot of interest in trying to understand the circumstances and outcomes and some of the causal factors involved in disability and special educational needs, so that’s also going to be a really important area of focus.

“And trying to get a handle on the rising rates of mental health conditions in children and young people is also going to be, I think, a very high priority for the study.”

Parents of babies born in 2026 from England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland will be invited to take part, with letters expected to start arriving on their doorsteps in autumn next year.

The start of the £42.8 million project will see parents give data at two key stages of their children’s lives – between nine to 11 months and again at three to four years.

It is the intention that the Generation New Era study will track babies involved in the project throughout their lives.

The study, funded by the UKRI (UK Research and Innovation) Infrastructure Fund and the UKRI Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC), is the first new UK-wide longitudinal birth cohort study in 25 years.

Other long-term studies have led to significant scientific advances and led to far-reaching political initiatives.

open image in gallery The Generation New Era study will track babies involved in the project throughout their lives ( Getty/iStock )

Prof Goodman, who works at the UCL Centre for Longitudinal Studies, said: “I personally feel incredibly excited that there will be data on this next generation of children.

“It’s such a critical time, and the ability to inform policies that can improve the lives of children through really strong evidence is so compelling.”

Prof Fearon added: “You’re just doing something, largely on behalf of the whole community, to try and improve the lives of children and families, and that’s hugely exciting.”

Researchers said that the study would focus on engaging fathers and underrepresented groups to ensure the study represented the population.

It would collect data from across the UK, with academics from Swansea, Ulster, and Edinburgh universities also involved.

ESRC executive chair Stian Westlake said: “This is the latest in a series of UKRI research infrastructure investments supporting longitudinal population studies, and the first new UK-wide child-based study in 20 years.

“I am excited to see what Generation New Era will discover about the lives of children born next year and how they differ across the UK.

“The evidence this study produces can underpin policy that makes the UK a happier, healthier and fairer place, improving lives and livelihoods. It is an investment in the future that we are proud to make.”