The UK recorded 44,917 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number over the last week to 292,417, a rise of 22,615 or 8.4 per cent on the preceding seven days.

That gives the UK a case rate of 422.7 per 100,000 people for the seven-day period ending on 17 November 2021, according to the government’s latest figures.

While the successful rollout of the vaccines over the course of the calendar year has continued to keep the British death rate low, that infection level has remained stubbornly high for weeks now, typically hovering around the 40,000-per-day mark with the occasional fluctuation up or down.

Things could still change, however, for better or worse, with the rise of cases in Europe prompting Austria and the Netherlands to implement new lockdowns and provoking an angry backlash, as well as fears that the UK could follow suit and see the return of social restrictions.

For now though, Boris Johnson’s plan appears to be to stick with “Plan A” and encourage vaccine takeup and booster shots to be given to those who have already had two jabs and might be experiencing their immunity to Covid-19 beginning to wane.

More than half of over-50s in England and Scotland have now had their third jab and the health secretary, Sajid Javid, has suggested that all over-18s could soon be offered a refresher.

In all, according to the government’s data, 88.3 per cent of the British population aged over 12 has received their first vaccine injection, 80.3 per cent have received their second dose and 26.7 per cent have had a third.

But, with the alarming picture developing on the continent providing a timely reminder against complacency, here is how the UK’s infection rate breaks down, as of Tuesday 23 November.

Beginning with England, its seven-day case rate is narrowly below the home nations’ combined average, currently sitting at 414.6 per 100,000 people.

At present, the South West of the country is suffering the greatest number of new Covid cases, with Devon the nation’s worst hit county, recording 630.2 cases per 100,000.

South West - 516.5

South East - 493.4

East of England - 438.4

East Midlands - 434.1

Yorkshire and the Humber - 394.5

West Midlands - 389.5

North East - 383.4

North West - 375

London - 304.1

The government’s data does not break down the other home nations into geographic regions but, as whole entities, Northern Ireland is the worst hit of the remaining three, recording a case rate 593.1 per 100,000 and the UK’s worst affected county in the shape of Mid Ulster, which has just recorded 884.2.

Belfast compares favourably, on 471.5.

Wales is also in worse shape than England, recording 531.2 overall and a high case load of 864.4 per 100,000 in Gwynedd.

Cardiff, meanwhile, is on 528.7.

As for Scotland, it is the best performing nation of the quartet at the moment, on 384.9 cases per 100,000, with Edinburgh even below that on 320.3.

However, its most infected county, Dumfries and Galloway (548.9), is sufficiently high to provide cause for concern.

You can find out precisely what is happening in your area by entering your postcode into the UK government’s dedicated site.