The UK’s coronavirus death toll has risen by 207 – the highest number of fatalities reported for six months.

It is the first time the number of fatalities have risen above 200 in a single day since 9 March, when 231 deaths were reported.

With the number of new daily infections having mostly sat above 30,000 in recent weeks, after rising to a high of nearly 55,000 on 17 July, there has been a slow but steady climb since June in the number of new deaths reported.

While the seven-day average for the number of deaths reported daily rose to a high of 115 on Friday, after sitting in single digits until mid-June, the level of fatalities still remains far below that seen when infections were allowed to soar to similar levels last winter.

