Warning for parents after rise in hospitalisations for flu in children under 5

Parents are being told to urgently bring their children forward for flu vaccinations as new data reveals the rate of hospitalisation and ICU admission for people with the virus is rising fastest among those under five years old.

New figures published in the UK Health Security Agency’s (UKHSA) National flu and Covid-19 surveillance report show that cases of flu have climbed quickly in the past week, indicating that the season has begun earlier than normal.

The hospitalisation rate for influenza was at 0.84 per 100,000 people in week 41 of 2022, compared to 0.52 per 100,000 in the previous week. Data also shows that hospitalisations for children aged up to four have almost topped three in every 100,000.

According to the UKHSA, vaccination for flu is currently behind last season for pre-schoolers (12.1 per cent from 17.4 per cent in all two-year-olds and 12.8 per cent from 18.6 per cent in all three-year-olds).

It has also fallen behind in pregnant women (12.4 per cent from 15.7 per cent) and under 65s in a clinical risk group (18.2 per cent from 20.7 per cent).

Dr Mary Ramsay, director of public health programmes at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “Our latest data shows early signs of the anticipated threat we expected to face from flu this season.

“We’re urging parents in particular not to be caught out as rates of hospitalisations and ICU admissions are currently rising fastest in children under 5.

“This will be a concern for many parents and carers of young children, and we urge them to take up the offer of vaccination for eligible children as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, Covid-19 activity appears to have fallen “encouragingly” this week, the UKHSA added, citing surveillance indicators.

The number of acute respiratory infection incidents (suspected outbreaks) decreased in England in week 41 to 347 compared to 370 in the previous week.

In addition, the Covid hospital admission rate for week 41 was 11.75 per 100,000 population, a decrease from 12.53 in the previous week.

Hospital admission rates for the virus are highest in the south west, with a rate of 15.96 per 100,000 population.

Dr Ramsey explains that the drop off in Covid activity is likely due to “so many people taking up their Covid-19 autumn booster in England.

“Encouragingly, the latest data shows a small decrease in Covid-19 cases and hospitalisation rates over the past week. There’s no room for complacency though, as cases could rise again at any point and we need to be armed in readiness through vaccination of everyone who’s eligible.”

Around 33 million people are eligible for the flu vaccine and 26 million people are eligible for the Covid-19 booster.

“Don’t delay; please come forward for both Covid-19 and flu vaccinations as soon as you’re offered them,” Dr Ramsey adds.

“Vaccines remain our best protection against severe disease and hospitalisation this winter but it’s also vital that we all remain cautious as we head into winter when people tend to mix more indoors and the risk increases.

“If you are feeling unwell, avoid contact with elderly people or those with underlying health conditions.”