Mpox warning issued in UK after cases spread in Europe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK health officials have urged those eligible to get vaccinated against mpox as a particular strain of the disease is spreading in European countries.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is aware of small numbers of locally acquired cases of an mpox strain called ‘clade Ib’ in the USA, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and Portugal, which have no connection to countries with known transmission.

The health agency said this suggests there is now community transmission of the disease globally.

Most of the new cases identified in Europe and the USA have been in the gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men community - a population in which it said transmission of that strain has not previously been observed.

A new UKHSA report said that as of 20 October, 16 ‘clade Ib’ mpox cases have been reported in the UK, all in England.

open image in gallery Common symptoms of mpox include a skin rash or pus-filled lesions which can last two to four weeks ( Alamy/PA )

However, there has been no evidence of spread within the men who have sex with men community as all but one case - which a possible exposure could not be ascertained - have had links to travel to countries with evidence of community transmission.

UKHSA has urged those eligible to get vaccinated as part of the UK’s routine mpox vaccinated programme. Those eligible includes people who have multiple sexual partners, have group sex and visit sex-on-premises venues.

“The ways in which we are seeing mpox continue to spread globally is a reminder to come forward for the vaccine, if you are eligible,” Dr Katy Sinka, head of sexually transmitted infections at UKHSA said.

“Although mpox infection is mild for many, it can be severe. Getting vaccinated is a proven effective way to protect yourself against severe disease, so please make sure to get the jab if you are eligible.”

The vaccine is around 75 to 80 per cent effective in protecting people against ‘clade II’ mpox. Although there are no studies on vaccine effectiveness against ‘clade Ib’ mpox, vaccine protection is expected.

Mpox is usually a mild infection however, it can be severe in some cases.

Common symptoms include a skin rash or pus-filled lesions which can last two to four weeks. It can also cause fever, headaches, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes.

open image in gallery UK health officials have encouraged those eligible to get vaccinated against mpox as a strain of the disease spreads locally in European countries ( PA Archive )

Richard Angell, the chief executive of the Terrence Higgins Trust, said: “The last outbreak of mpox hit the gay, bi and other men who have sex with men community disproportionately hard.

“While it is described as ‘mild’, those who have the mpox rash around their face and body, including in intimate and sensitive areas, will tell you how unpleasant and painful it is.

“In 2022, we were not prepared for the mpox outbreak and the tools available were hard to mobilise – this time we have a government-funded vaccine programme available to gay and bi men and it is strongly encouraged for those who have multiple partners, take part in sex parties or visit sex on premises venues.”

Mr Angell urged those intending to travel to winter Pride events should get vaccinated at least once, if not twice and said anyone experiencing a rash after sex should seek out a sexual health clinic or call THT Direct on 0808 802 1221.

Anyone who thinks they may have mpox should contact NHS 111 for advice on what to do. To check if you are eligible or to book an appointment, visit mpox vaccine NHS.