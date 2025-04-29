Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A world-first clinical trial for a fridge-free vaccine has been launched in the UK which could greatly increase access to jabs in the future.

The firm behind a vaccine that is completely stable at room temperature – the Stablepharma tetanus-diphtheria vaccine (SPVX02) – says up to 60 other vaccines may benefit from the advanced technology it uses.

The National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Southampton clinical research facility at University Hospital Southampton will house the first-in-human trial of the vaccine.

The requirement to keep most vaccines in a ‘cold chain’ remains one of the biggest barriers to people getting accines in some part of the world. It can often prove challenging to maintain the conditions needed from manufacture to the point of injection.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that up to half of vaccines are wasted globally every year – largely because of a lack of temperature control and the logistics needed to support an unbroken cold-chain.

UK-based biotech company Stablepharma has shown it can converts existing approved vaccines to fridge-free versions that can be stored for long periods of time at room temperature.

open image in gallery Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “We are leading the charge by pushing through the world’s first trial for fridge-free vaccines” (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Wire )

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting, said: “For years, vaccines have been held back by the need to be stored in a fridge – causing endless amounts of wastage and making it difficult to deliver them to remote communities.

“But thanks to this Government’s vision and our investment through the National Institute for Health and Care Research, all that could be about to change.

“We are leading the charge by pushing through the world’s first trial for fridge-free vaccines.

“This could be a real game changer and lifesaver globally – as it unlocks new ways for poorer nations to deliver vaccines to their patients, where they’re often needed the most.

“Groundbreaking science is amongst the things that Britain does best, and this innovation reaffirms our position as a world leader in vaccine development and research, boosting growth and economic security – the cornerstone of our Plan for Change.”

The clinical trial is being led by Professor Saul Faust from the University of Southampton and Stablepharma chief development officer, Dr Karen O’Hanlon.

Prof Faust said: “It is fantastic to see cutting-edge UK science reach the milestone of a first clinical trial and to be able to give the opportunity for people living on the south coast to take part.

“This research will be an important step toward exploring whether this innovation could eradicate vaccine wastage and move away from the need for the cold-chain.”

The trial is expected to complete this summer, with results published by the end of the year.

Stablepharma hopes the new vaccine will be in use globally by 2027.