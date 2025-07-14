UK children taken to hospital after using vapes laced with Spice
One in six vapes confiscated from schools as part of a study last year contained spice, University of Bath study found
An increase in vapes contaminated with synthetic drug Spice has led to secondary school children being rushed to hospital.
The lab-made drug which mimics the effects of cannabis but with much stronger consequences, can cause breathing problems, heart attacks and seizures.
Other symptoms include feeling dizzy, vomiting, heart racing, sweating, anxiety, and paranoia.
Police have warned of a national increase in vapes being contaminated with spice in secondary schools and in severe cases children have been taken to hospital.
It comes after a study in a university-led study last year heard from headteachers who reported children collapsing and ending up in hospital.
“We've seen vomiting and behaviour changes, and we've had an incident where there were concerns that a child was having a fit. The reactions can be very, very broad,” PSCO Jon Akehurst from Wiltshire Police warned.
Working with Bath University, Swindon Borough Council and Wiltshire Council, police are using a new device to test any suspected contaminated vapes to prevent any further harm to students.
"I'd urge parents to have conversations with your child about the dangers and risks as well as what happens if they do use a vape which is contaminated with something,” PCSO Akehurst said.
"Make it clear that if you do take these things, it has an impact on your life,” he added.
Officers are urging parents to talk to their children about the dangers of using contaminated vapes from the health effects to the impact it can have on your life. PCOS Akehurst warned that there can be many different reactions to the lab-made drug.
"You may have a substance addiction; you might need it constantly, it's going to cost you money, and you could end up in debt. There are real-life consequences for anyone taking drugs. If you are concerned about your child, there are people that can help and support you,” he said.
The stark warning comes after an investigation by the University of Bath found one in six vapes confiscated from schools contained Spice.
The study published in July last year saw vapes confiscated in 38 schools in England, finding more than 16 per cent contained the synthetic form of cannabis.
Professor Chris Pudney, from the university's department of life sciences, conducted the tests using the device that instantly detects synthetic drugs.
Professor Pudney said: "We know children can have cardiac arrests when they smoke spice, and I believe some have come quite close to death.
“Headteachers are telling me pupils are collapsing in the halls and ending up with long stays in intensive care.”
