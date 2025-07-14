UK children taken to hospital after using vapes laced with Spice

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An increase in vapes contaminated with synthetic drug Spice has led to secondary school children being rushed to hospital.

The lab-made drug which mimics the effects of cannabis but with much stronger consequences, can cause breathing problems, heart attacks and seizures.

Other symptoms include feeling dizzy, vomiting, heart racing, sweating, anxiety, and paranoia.

Police have warned of a national increase in vapes being contaminated with spice in secondary schools and in severe cases children have been taken to hospital.

It comes after a study in a university-led study last year heard from headteachers who reported children collapsing and ending up in hospital.

“We've seen vomiting and behaviour changes, and we've had an incident where there were concerns that a child was having a fit. The reactions can be very, very broad,” PSCO Jon Akehurst from Wiltshire Police warned.

open image in gallery Police warn of an national increase in vapes laced with Spice (Alamy/PA)

Working with Bath University, Swindon Borough Council and Wiltshire Council, police are using a new device to test any suspected contaminated vapes to prevent any further harm to students.

"I'd urge parents to have conversations with your child about the dangers and risks as well as what happens if they do use a vape which is contaminated with something,” PCSO Akehurst said.

"Make it clear that if you do take these things, it has an impact on your life,” he added.

Officers are urging parents to talk to their children about the dangers of using contaminated vapes from the health effects to the impact it can have on your life. PCOS Akehurst warned that there can be many different reactions to the lab-made drug.

"You may have a substance addiction; you might need it constantly, it's going to cost you money, and you could end up in debt. There are real-life consequences for anyone taking drugs. If you are concerned about your child, there are people that can help and support you,” he said.

open image in gallery Cannabis substitute Spice can cause breathing problems, heart attacks and seizures ( Creative Commons )

The stark warning comes after an investigation by the University of Bath found one in six vapes confiscated from schools contained Spice.

The study published in July last year saw vapes confiscated in 38 schools in England, finding more than 16 per cent contained the synthetic form of cannabis.

Professor Chris Pudney, from the university's department of life sciences, conducted the tests using the device that instantly detects synthetic drugs.

Professor Pudney said: "We know children can have cardiac arrests when they smoke spice, and I believe some have come quite close to death.

“Headteachers are telling me pupils are collapsing in the halls and ending up with long stays in intensive care.”