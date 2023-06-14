Forty children admitted to hospital for vaping amid rising ‘epidemic’

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Forty children were hospitalised for vaping last year, prompting NHS bosses to warn we risk “sleep-walking into a crisis”.

Amanda Pritchard, NHS England boss, said it was "right" for paediatricians to call for action on vaping among young people, as the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health called for an outright ban on disposable vapes.

She said the 40 children admitted to hospital in England in 2022 due to “vaping-related disorders” was up from 11 two years before.

The RCPCH’s call for action comes as NHS data revealed one in five 15-year-olds said they used e-cigarettes in 2021, while charity Action on Smoking (ASH) reported the experimental use of e-cigarettes among 11 to 17-year-olds had risen by 50 per cent compared to last year.

The college warned: “Youth vaping is fast becoming an epidemic among children, and I fear that if action is not taken, we will find ourselves sleep-walking into a crisis.”

Addressing the NHS ConfedExpo conference, Ms Pritchard said: "In 1948 more than eight out of 10 men smoked, now it’s more like one in eight.

"For the most part, a success of wider public policy and also, particularly over the last few years, a success of innovation with the advent of e-cigarettes encouraging many former smokers to switch.

"But with that innovation has come a new challenge the availability and attractiveness of e-cigarettes to our young people.

"The report last week from the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health of children presenting to hospital with conditions that can be linked to vaping was really worrying.

"And that is coming through in the figures - last year there were 40 admission episodes of under-20’s for vaping-related disorders up from 11 two years before.

"So the RCPCH is right to call for action and the Government are right to be taking those calls seriously and I’m sure we’ll be seeing further steps put forward when their call for evidence on this issue concludes."

Last week two schools in Hampshire sent out a warning to pupils after a “small number” of students were hospitalised after vaping.

In a letter issued to parents with children at The Mountbatten School and The Romsey School, both in Romsey, on 26 May, the schools confirmed a “small number” of students were sent to hospital after using vapes.

It added some students required hospital treatment after experiencing high heart rates, confusion and, in one extreme case, fitting.

The schools urged parents to “work together” with the schools to safeguard children.