Vaping among adults at highest level in eight years

The proportion of adults who use e-cigarettes in Britain is at its highest level since 2017, according to new figures.

The percentage of smokers who are using vapes as well as smoking cigarettes has also nearly doubled in the past three years, while ex-smokers who turn to e-cigarettes to quit are using them for longer.

Experts said that vaping is less harmful than smoking cigarettes but is “not risk-free” and should be used only as an aid to quit.

The analysis, conducted by Action on Smoking and Health (Ash) and based on data collected by YouGov for the public health charity, estimates 11 per cent of the adult population in Britain vape, the equivalent of 5.6 million people and the highest rate ever.

Some 53 per cent – or three million people – are former smokers, according to Ash.

Half of smokers told a survey that they think vaping is equally or more harmful than smoking ( PA )

The proportion of smokers who currently vape increased from 17 per cent in 2021 to 32 per cent in 2024, the equivalent of 2.2 million people.

Among all former smokers – including those who still vape or no longer vape – the median length of time spent using e-cigarettes is two years.

However, in the last three years, Ash found more than half of current vapers who are ex-smokers had been vaping for more than three years.

This is compared with 18 per cent in 2017 when the question was first asked as part of the analysis.

Hazel Cheeseman, deputy chief executive of Ash, said: “Smoking is still the country’s biggest preventable killer and vaping is one of many tools needed to help smokers quit if we are to create a smokefree country for current as well as future generations.”

In July, the Labour Government revived plans to introduce the Tobacco and Vapes Bill that could progressively increase the age at which people can buy tobacco, preventing anyone born after January 1 2009 being legally able to do so.

It could also lead to restrictions on the flavours, packaging and display of vapes.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “While vaping can be an effective tool to stop smoking, the health advice is clear: children and adults that do not smoke should never vape.

“The upcoming Tobacco and Vapes Bill will protect future generations from the harms of tobacco and nicotine, saving thousands of lives and easing pressures on the NHS.”

Ms Cheeseman stressed that it is important the proposed legislation around e-cigarettes is aimed at deterring children from vaping rather than adults who want to give up smoking.

She added: “Millions of people have used vapes to successfully stop smoking in recent years, increasing healthy life expectancy and improving the nation’s productivity.

There has been ‘significant growth’ in the number of youngsters aware of e-cigarette promotion, Ash found ( PA Wire )

“Tougher vape regulations are urgently needed, but it is important they are calibrated to address youth vaping while not deterring use of vapes as quitting aids.”

Henry Gregg, director of external affairs at Asthma and Lung UK, said: “To help as many smokers as possible to quit, it’s vital that the Government increases investment in local stop smoking services. These have suffered drastic cuts in recent years but do a fantastic job of supporting people to stop smoking for good and deal with smoking’s deadly legacy.”

Half of smokers told the survey that they think vaping is equally or more harmful than smoking, along with 60 per cent of smokers who have never used e-cigarettes.

This is compared with 24 per cent of former smokers who quit in the last five years.