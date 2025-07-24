Parasite warning as farm visitors told not to kiss or hug animals during lamb feeding events
Health officials issued the alert after the spread of cryptosporidiosis, an infection which causes serious gastrointestinal illness
People visiting farms to feed lambs have been warned not to kiss, cuddle or hold the animals after an outbreak of a severe parasitic infection.
Health officials issued the alert amid fears over the spread of cryptosporidiosis, an infection which causes serious gastrointestinal illness.
According to the BBC, Public Health Wales has urged farmers not to allow visitors to have close contact with the lambs during any visits this summer.
The warning comes after public health officials launched an investigation into 74 cases of cryptosporidium, which were linked to visits to a petting farm in Vale of Glamorgan earlier this year. A four-year-old boy was among the 16 people rushed to hospital with the infection.
There were also 17 outbreaks of cryptosporidiosis connected to farms in both England and Wales last year, the BBC reported.
Cryptosporidium is a parasite that can cause gastrointestinal illness, often associated with contact with animals, especially young farm animals such as calves and lambs.
The main symptoms of an infection include watery diarrhoea, stomach pains or cramps, nausea or vomiting, mild fever, loss of appetite, and weight loss. Symptoms usually start two to 10 days after contact with the parasite and can last for up to two weeks.
Following the Vale of Glamorgan outbreak, public health experts warned people to avoid close contact with animals – including holding, cuddling or kissing – as this “significantly” increases the risk of illness.
While anyone is at risk of getting infected, it is particularly common among young children aged one to four.
The parents of the four-year-old boy who was rushed to hospital spoke of their “nightmare” ordeal at the time.
Michael Carpenter, from Bridgend, visited Cowbridge Farm Shop at Marlborough Grange Farm in Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, with his grandparents on 11 April.
He followed the rules, washing his hands and using a hand sanitiser after stroking some lambs, but three days later, Michael’s temperature rose and he suffered severe diarrhoea. He was later diagnosed with cryptosporidium.
The boy’s mother Kate told the BBC: “It was an absolute nightmare.” Speaking of the parasite, his father Gareth said: “It’s only when something happens that you realise how serious it is. I would hate to see another parent go through the same thing.”
How people can avoid cryptosporidium
The UK Health Security Agency says that “the good news is that cryptosporidiosis is preventable by following some simple hygiene steps”. Here are the agency’s top tips to avoid infection:
- Wash hands frequently with soap and warm water, especially before eating, after going to the toilet, and after contact with pets/animals
- Wash and peel all fruits and vegetables
- Avoid drinking untreated water
- Don't swallow swimming pool or lake water
- Be careful with handwashing after any animal contact on farms
- Stay home from work/school until 48 hours after symptoms stop
