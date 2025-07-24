Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People visiting farms to feed lambs have been warned not to kiss, cuddle or hold the animals after an outbreak of a severe parasitic infection.

Health officials issued the alert amid fears over the spread of cryptosporidiosis, an infection which causes serious gastrointestinal illness.

According to the BBC, Public Health Wales has urged farmers not to allow visitors to have close contact with the lambs during any visits this summer.

The warning comes after public health officials launched an investigation into 74 cases of cryptosporidium, which were linked to visits to a petting farm in Vale of Glamorgan earlier this year. A four-year-old boy was among the 16 people rushed to hospital with the infection.

There were also 17 outbreaks of cryptosporidiosis connected to farms in both England and Wales last year, the BBC reported.

open image in gallery Cryptosporidium is a parasite that can cause gastrointestinal illness ( Getty Images )

Cryptosporidium is a parasite that can cause gastrointestinal illness, often associated with contact with animals, especially young farm animals such as calves and lambs.

The main symptoms of an infection include watery diarrhoea, stomach pains or cramps, nausea or vomiting, mild fever, loss of appetite, and weight loss. Symptoms usually start two to 10 days after contact with the parasite and can last for up to two weeks.

Following the Vale of Glamorgan outbreak, public health experts warned people to avoid close contact with animals – including holding, cuddling or kissing – as this “significantly” increases the risk of illness.

While anyone is at risk of getting infected, it is particularly common among young children aged one to four.

The parents of the four-year-old boy who was rushed to hospital spoke of their “nightmare” ordeal at the time.

Michael Carpenter, from Bridgend, visited Cowbridge Farm Shop at Marlborough Grange Farm in Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, with his grandparents on 11 April.

He followed the rules, washing his hands and using a hand sanitiser after stroking some lambs, but three days later, Michael’s temperature rose and he suffered severe diarrhoea. He was later diagnosed with cryptosporidium.

The boy’s mother Kate told the BBC: “It was an absolute nightmare.” Speaking of the parasite, his father Gareth said: “It’s only when something happens that you realise how serious it is. I would hate to see another parent go through the same thing.”

How people can avoid cryptosporidium

The UK Health Security Agency says that “the good news is that cryptosporidiosis is preventable by following some simple hygiene steps”. Here are the agency’s top tips to avoid infection: