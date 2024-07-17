Novo Nordisk hits out as Dutch agency advises against insurance cover for Wegovy

Support truly

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said it was disappointed with the recommendation to the Netherlands government to not cover its hugely popular weight-loss drug Wegovy under the country’s basic insurance.

The Dutch Health Care Institute said on Tuesday in its advice to the healthcare minister said it was unclear whether the health effects of Wegovy were large enough to weigh up against the costs of the medicine.

The institute said even though Wegovy is effective for losing weight, more research is needed to determine the actual health effects.

“While we are pleased that the Dutch Health Care Institute recognises the necessary role of medications in the fight against obesity as a chronic disease, we are obviously disappointed in their initial decision,” a Novo Nordisk spokesperson said in an email.

With around 4 million people in the Netherlands likely to benefit from Wegovy, the institute said total costs for the government could rise to around 1.3 billion euros ($1.42 billion). Wegovy is not yet for sale in the country, Novo said.

Novo had last year applied to Dutch authorities for a coverage of the drug under its insurance for a limited group of patients.

The institute also flagged concern about the global shortage of the medicine’s main ingredient, semaglutide, which is vital for the treatment of diabetes.

“These shortages emphasize the importance of critically weighing which people have the largest benefit from a medicine,” it said.