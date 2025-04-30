‘Do you even lift?’: Just 30 minutes can make you stronger

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spending just half an hour of weight lifting a day twice a week can make you stronger, researchers say.

The findings may help people who are hoping to make gains at the gym, but don’t have all week to do it.

Most Americans don’t get enough exercise and just around half are meeting federal physical activity recommendations. Even fewer people meet suggested benchmarks for aerobic and muscle-building activities. Lifting can safeguard against heart disease and premature death.

“The main reason people give is time,” Brad Schoenfeld, a professor of exercise science at New York City’s Lehman College, told The Washington Post this week.

Schoenfeld is the senior author of the research, which was published earlier this month in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise.

open image in gallery Just two 30-minute weight lifting sessions can make you stronger, researchers said this month. That’s good news for people who don’t have a lot of time to spare ( Getty Images/iStock )

The study looked at the progress of 42 healthy adult men and women between the ages of 18 and 40 over two months. Participants, who had already done some resistance training before, were sorted into two groups that trained to failure on all exercises and another who lifted until they were tired but could still probably squeak out a few more reps.

Before the study, they had been doing at least two or three sets of every exercise during their workouts.

They performed a single set of nine upper and lower body exercises that targeted all major muscle groups, repeating each move eight to 10 times. The exercises included the popular leg and chest press, Smith machine squats, bicep curls, seated cable rows, front lat pull-downs, and shoulder presses.

open image in gallery While the men and women in the study were age 40 and below, the study’s senior author said their findings could apply to other groups. He plans to study that in the future ( Getty Images/iStock )

Even with the reduced number of reps, they saw success, adding mass and strength. The changes were seen among men and women in both groups.

Schoenfeld said it’s “quite likely” but not certain that their results could apply equally to older people and other groups, with benefits that continue past two months.

To see similar swole results, people can substitute other exercises. The key is consistency, but Schoenfeld advises leaving at least one day between sessions.

“The message, I think, is to find one hour somewhere in your week,” he said.