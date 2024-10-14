Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Unemployed people will be given weight-loss jabs to assist them back into work in a trial.

The UK’s life sciences sector will receive £279 million from drugs giant Eli Lilly, to invest in developing new medicines and ways to deliver treatment.

Amanda Pritchard, Chief Executive of the NHS praised weight-loss drugs as “game-changers” in supporting people to reduce their risk of life-threatening conditions.

The plans with Lily, announced at the UK’s International Investment Summit, will include the first trial of the jab’s effect on unemployment, productivity and NHS reliance.

Obesity is the second-biggest preventable cause of cancer and a major contributor to ill-health that prevents people from participating fully in work, the government said.

“The long-term benefits of these drugs could be monumental in our approach to tackling obesity. For many people, these jabs will be life-changing, help them get back to work and ease the demands on our NHS,” health secretary Wes Streeting wrote in The Telegraph.

The latest Health Survey for England found that rates of obesity have not fallen since 2019. In 2022, some 29 per cent of adults in England were obese while 64 per cent were deemed to be overweight or living with obesity.

It currently costs the NHS more than £11billion a year – more than smoking. Excess weight is linked to deadly conditions such as diabetes, heart attack and stroke.

“Backing the UK life sciences sector to understand obesity further, alongside introducing measures to prevent obesity in the first place such as restrictions on junk food advertising, will help ease pressure on the NHS,” the government said.

The new trial aims to gather evidence of the effects of the drug tirzepatide – sold by Lily under brand name Mounjaro.

Mounjaro is a weekly injectable pen used for weight loss. It contains tirzepatide which works by regulating blood sugar and energy balance levels, helping to reduce appetite and prevent cravings. It is currently used to treat type 2 diabetes across the UK.

Earlier this month, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence announced that a consultation will begin following an application from NHS England about how Mounjaro could work as a medication for weight loss on the NHS.

Up to 3,000 obese patients will now be recruited for a five-year study that will explore whether the medication boosts productivity and could bring more people back to the workplace, according to The Telegraph newspaper.

Nearly a quarter of a million people are expected to receive the Mounjaro jab over the next three years, officials said.

Under current plans, it will first be given to people with severe obesity – those with a body mass index score over 40 – who have at least three health conditions linked to weight such as heart disease, high blood pressure or obstructive sleep apnoea.

Health secretary Wes Streeting said: “For all the challenges facing the health of our nation, we have two huge advantages: some of the world’s leading scientific minds, and a National Health Service with enormous potential. If we can combine the two, patients in this country can reap the rewards of the revolution in medical science unfolding before our eyes.

“This announcement helps the UK take its place as a world leader in life sciences and brings life-changing treatments closer to being a reality for NHS patients. Partnerships like this are key to building a healthier society, healthier economy, and making the NHS fit for the future.”

Ms Pritchard said: “Obesity is one of the biggest public health issues we face, and we know weight loss drugs will be a game-changer, alongside earlier prevention strategies, in supporting many more people to lose weight and reduce their risk of killer conditions like diabetes, heart attack and stroke.”

“We now have an important chance to gain a better understanding of the benefits of weight management interventions for patients, and how best to deliver them over the next few years,” she added.