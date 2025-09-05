WHO has added GLP-1 drugs to the essential medicines list. Here’s what that means

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The World Health Organisation has added GLP-1 drugs to treat diabetes, as well as treatments for cystic fibrosis and cancer, to its essential medicines list, aiming to boost global access to these often-costly medications.

The catalogue, now consisting of 523 medicines for adults and 374 for children, identifies drugs which the WHO believes should be available in all functioning health systems.

In the past, the inclusion of drugs on this list has helped boost access for people in poorer countries, such as for HIV treatments in the early 2000s.

“Rather than letting price be a disqualifying factor, the committee views inclusion in the essential medicines list as a potential catalyst for access,” said Dr Lorenzo Moja, head of the WHO secretariat overseeing the list.

The expert committee added the active ingredients in Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro to the list, to treat type 2 diabetes in conjunction with established cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease or obesity.

open image in gallery The expert committee added the active ingredients in Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro to the list ( PA )

The drugs were initially developed for diabetes but have become wildly popular weight-loss drugs too, under different brand names, but the WHO stopped short of adding them to treat obesity alone, as it also did in 2023.

The committee said this decision provided clear guidance on which patients would most benefit from the therapies.

“High prices of medicines like semaglutide and tirzepatide are limiting access to these medicines,” the WHO statement added, saying that encouraging generic drugmakers to produce the product would also help when patents begin to expire on the drugs next year.

A spokesperson for Novo Nordisk said the company was committed to supporting broader access to its treatments.

Several companies are already working on generic copies.

open image in gallery The drugs were initially developed for diabetes but have become wildly popular weight-loss drugs too ( AP )

Globally, there were more than 800 million people worldwide living with diabetes in 2022, the WHO said.

There are also more than one billion people with obesity. Earlier this year, a WHO memo said it would recommend the use of the drugs for obesity, a separate step to adding them to the essential list.

The list also includes Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ combination therapy for cystic fibrosis, Trikafta or Kaftrio. Activists have criticised its high price and lack of accessibility for years.

It also includes Merck’s top-selling cancer immunotherapy drug, Keytruda, for the treatment of cervical cancers, colorectal cancers, and non-small cell lung cancers that have spread, or metastasised and recommended strategies to increase access.

The WHO also added rapid-acting insulin analogues, also made by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, among others, to the list for treating type 1, type 2 and gestational diabetes.