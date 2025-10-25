Private hospitals carrying out more NHS appointments and procedures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of NHS appointments, tests and operations delivered by private hospitals and clinics has increased by almost 500,000 this year, now totalling 6.15 million.

Health secretary Wes Streeting said the policy tackles a “two-tier” system by cutting waiting times and ensuring prompt treatment for NHS patients in England. Private providers report delivering around 10 per cent of elective NHS activity.

Between August 2024 and September 2025 they conducted an average of 19,000 surgical procedures and 100,000 outpatient appointments every week, treating more than 1.1 million people.

Mr Streeting said: “I’ll do everything I can to get NHS patients treated faster, free at the point of use.

“This is a principled, progressive position, not just a pragmatic one.

“We’re not prepared to continue two-tier healthcare, when those who can afford it get treated on time, and those who can’t are left behind. Wealth shouldn’t determine health.”

open image in gallery Wes Streeting (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

Using spare capacity in the private sector is key to the government’s target of ensuring that 92 per cent of patients in England should wait no longer than 18 weeks from referral to treatment.

Other measures to cut waiting lists include the use of community diagnostic centres (CDCs) and carrying out more surgical procedures on evenings and weekends.

Mr Streeting said: “This is just one reform which has helped deliver 5 million more appointments, grown NHS productivity and cut waiting lists by 200,000.

“We are also investing in growing the NHS capacity, opening up CDCs and operating theatres at evenings and weekends, and bringing in modern technology like robotic surgery.

“Through investment and relentless reform, we will make sure every patient is treated on time, not just those who can afford to pay.”

David Hare, chief executive of the Independent Healthcare Providers Network, which represents private hospitals and clinics, said: “These latest figures demonstrate just how important the independent sector is in providing much-needed NHS treatment – delivering around 10 per cent of all NHS elective activity, and a record amount of appointments, tests and scans – all free at the point of use to patients.”

Shadow health secretary Stuart Andrew said: “While we welcome Labour conceding that cooperation with the independent sector is helping patients get seen faster, the truth is they are still miles off meeting their own NHS waiting-time targets.

“Despite all the promises, patients are still waiting far too long for treatment, especially after handing no-strings, inflation-busting pay rises to their union paymasters and seeing crippling strikes that followed this capitulation.”