Scientists say this common food type is killing ‘thousands’ every year

Thousands of UK deaths each year may be linked to ultra-processed foods (UPFs), according to new analysis.

Experts suggest a correlation between UPF consumption and increased risk of premature mortality.

UPFs, including ice cream, processed meats, crisps, mass-produced bread, some breakfast cereals, biscuits, and fizzy drinks, have already been linked to various health issues.

These include obesity, heart disease, cancer, and early death.

Often high in saturated fat, salt, sugar, and additives, UPFs displace more nutritious options in diets, researchers say.

open image in gallery Research suggests that people who eat more UPFs are at increased risk of type 2 diabetes (Alamy/PA) ( PA Archive )

They also contain preservatives, emulsifiers, and artificial colours and flavours not typically found in home cooking.

However, some experts say it is not clear why UPFs are linked to poor health and question whether this is because of processing or because people are opting for foods high in fat, sugar and salt rather than more nutritious options.

open image in gallery Ultra-processed foods, including processed meats, have already been linked to various health issues. ( Getty Images )

In the new study, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, experts call on governments to issue dietary recommendations aimed at cutting consumption of UPFs.

They looked at data from eight countries around the world and found UPFs reached 53 per cent of people’s energy intake in the UK – the second highest in the study after 55 per cent in the US.

Premature deaths attributable to UPFs ranged from 4 per cent of premature deaths in lower consumption settings, such as Colombia, up to 14 per cent of premature deaths in the UK and US, according to their mathematical modelling.

The researchers suggested that in 2018/19, some 17,781 premature deaths in the UK could have been linked to UPFs, according to their model.

Lead investigator of the study Eduardo Nilson, from the scientific body the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation in Brazil, said: “UPFs affect health beyond the individual impact of high content of critical nutrients (sodium, trans fats, and sugar) because of the changes in the foods during industrial processing and the use of artificial ingredients, including colourants, artificial flavours and sweeteners, emulsifiers, and many other additives and processing aids, so assessing deaths from all causes associated with UPF consumption allows an overall estimate of the effect of industrial food processing on health.”

Dr Nilson said the study found “each 10 per cent increase in the participation of UPFs in the diet increases the risk of death from all causes by 3 per cent”.

Stephen Burgess, statistician in the MRC Biostatistics Unit at the University of Cambridge, said the study was observational and could not prove cause.

“This type of research cannot prove that consumption of ultra-processed foods is harmful, but it does provide evidence linking consumption with poorer health outcomes,” he said.

“It is possible that the true causal risk factor is not ultra-processed foods, but a related risk factor such as better physical fitness – and ultra-processed foods is simply an innocent bystander.

“But when we see these associations replicated across many countries and cultures, it raises suspicion that ultra-processed foods may be more than a bystander.”

open image in gallery Examples of ultra-processed foods include ice cream, processed meats, crisps, mass-produced bread, some breakfast cereals, biscuits and fizzy drinks. ( Getty Images )

Nerys Astbury, associate professor from the University of Oxford, said it is known that consuming diets higher in calories, fat and sugar can have detrimental effects on health, including premature mortality.

“This study adds to the body of evidence on the association between UPF and ill health and disease,” Dr Astbury added.

“However, many UPF tend to be high in these nutrients, and studies to date have been unable to determine with certainty whether the effects of UPF are independent of the already established effects of diets high in foods which are energy dense and contain large amounts of fat and sugar.

“The authors of the study conclude that advice to reduce UPF consumption should be included in national dietary guideline recommendations and in public policies.

“However, rushing to add recommendations on UPF to these recommendations is not warranted based on this study in my opinion.”

She said the Nova system, which defines foods according to different levels of food processing, “has many limitations, including arbitrary definitions and overly broad food categories…”.

She added: “More research is needed to ascertain a causal link between UPF and disease and to establish the mechanisms involved.”