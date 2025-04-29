Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alcoholic beverages like white wine and champagne may be a surprising way to drive down the risk of sudden cardiac arrest, new research has found.

Thousands of cardiac arrests – where the heart suddenly stops beating – could be prevented by tackling health and lifestyle issues, experts writing in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology say.

The authors found that a higher consumption of champagne or white wine is just one way to protect against a cardiac arrest. Other, more conventional, steps include eating more fruit, maintaining a positive mood, staying a healthy weight and keeping blood pressure under control.

People who were more educated also seemed less prone to cardiac arrest, the study suggested, while poor sleep patterns and a lack of exercise could be detrimental.

open image in gallery Researchers found that a higher consumption of champagne or white wine is just one way to protect against a cardiac arrest ( iStock/Getty Images )

A cardiac arrest is an emergency medical situation that usually happens without warning. People suddenly collapse and are unconscious, and are not breathing or not breathing normally. Without immediate treatment, a person experiencing one is likely to die.

UK figures suggest there are about 30,000 cardiac arrests a year outside of hospital where emergency medical services attempt to resuscitate a person who has collapsed and stopped breathing normally.

The latest study identified 56 risk factors associated with sudden cardiac arrest and found up to 63 per cent of cases might be avoidable.

“As expected, lifestyles account for the most burden,” the researchers said, adding: “Public awareness campaigns should be further encouraged to promote lifestyle interventions.”

The study looked at 502,094 middle-to-older aged people included in the UK Biobank of data.

Of these, 3,147 people suffered sudden cardiac arrest during a typical follow-up period of 13.8 years.

The 56 risk factors identified by researchers including lifestyle factors, socio-economic status, and the local environment, such as exposure to air pollution.

The authors concluded that between 40 per cent and 63 per cent of sudden cardiac arrest cases may be avoidable when looking at all 56 risk factors.

open image in gallery “As expected, lifestyles account for the most burden,” the researchers said, adding: “Public awareness campaigns should be further encouraged to promote lifestyle interventions.” ( iStock/PA )

For lifestyle factors, researchers found that a higher consumption of Champagne and/or white wine and fruit intake protected against cardiac arrest, while “fed-up” feelings, high body mass indexes (BMIs) and arm fat mass, high blood pressure, and lower education level all increased the risk.

Lead investigator and first author, Dr Huihuan Luo, from Fudan University in Shanghai, China, said: “The study found significant associations between various modifiable factors and sudden cardiac arrest, with lifestyle changes being the most impactful in preventing cases.”

In an accompanying editorial, Nicholas Grubic from the University of Toronto, and Dakota Gustafson, from Queen’s University in Ontario, said: “One of the study’s most intriguing findings is the cardioprotective effect associated with Champagne and white wine consumption, questioning long-held assumptions about the specificity of red wine’s cardioprotective properties.

“Research on the underlying mechanisms remains unclear, but these findings reinforce the idea that the benefits of moderate alcohol consumption may be more complex than previously assumed.”

A cardiac arrest is caused by a dangerous abnormal heart rhythm (arrhythmia), which happens when the electrical system in the heart fails to work.

Anyone witnessing a cardiac arrest is urged to call 999 immediately, start CPR and alert bystanders to get a defibrillator if there is one nearby.