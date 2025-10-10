These are the early signs and symptoms of womb cancer you need to look out for

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cases of womb cancer have risen by 50 per cent over the past 20 years, but many women do not know the warning signs.

The disease, which is also sometimes called endometrial or uterine cancer, is found in the lining of the womb – the muscular bag that would hold a baby during pregnancy.

Actress and Strictly Come Dancing star Alex Kingston, 62, has revealed her struggle with womb cancer in an interview with The Independent.

Womb cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women in the UK, behind breast, lung and bowel cancer, and it affects 9,700 people a year, according to the charity, The Eve Appeal.

But what causes womb cancer, and what early signs should you be aware of?

open image in gallery Alex Kingston, 62 , has revealed her struggle with womb cancer ( BBC )

What is womb cancer?

“Womb cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the uterus (womb),” says Ms Sangeeta Khinder, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at London Gynaecology. “The most common type [of womb cancer] is endometrial cancer, which begins in the lining of the womb.”

A less common, but more aggressive, type of womb cancer is called uterine sarcoma.

“This type develops in the muscle of the womb,” she says.

What are the causes of womb cancer?

“Endometrial cancer develops when the cells in the lining of the uterus (endometrium) grow uncontrollably, often due to hormonal imbalances,” explains Ms Khinder. “High levels of oestrogen, especially when unopposed by progesterone, can cause excessive thickening of the endometrium, increasing the risk of cancerous changes.

“Several factors contribute to this imbalance, including obesity, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and oestrogen-only hormone replacement therapy (HRT).”

The gynaecologist adds that conditions such as diabetes and a family history of uterine or colorectal cancer can also increase this risk.

open image in gallery Womb cancer is the forth most common cancer in women in the UK

What are the early symptoms of womb cancer?

The main symptom of womb cancer is abnormal vaginal bleeding, according to The Eve Appeal. This includes any unexpected bleeding, particularly after menopause or between periods.

“If there is any bleeding between periods or if the periods are prolonged or heavier, this needs to be taken seriously and investigated,” says Ms Khinder.

Abnormal vaginal discharge, especially during menopause, should also be flagged to a doctor, adds Ms Khinder.

Vaginal discharge that is blood-stained or appears pink or brown could also be a warning sign of cancer.

It’s important to get any symptoms checked, whether or not you have had a clear cervical screening test, The Eve Appeal stresses. That’s because cervical screening only helps to prevent cervical cancer and not the other four gynaecological cancers, including the womb.

open image in gallery Abnormal bleeding between periods or after the menopause is the main symptom of womb cancer

Who is most at risk of womb cancer?

Most women diagnosed with womb cancer have been through their menopause and are aged 75 to 79, according to Cancer Research.

“The lifetime risk of getting endometrial cancer is 1 in 100 and peak incidence is after menopause in 50s and 60s, hence it’s important for women in the menopause to be aware of the signs and symptoms,” says Ms Khinder. “Other risk factors such as high Body Mass Index, diabetes and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) also increase the risk of this type of cancer.”

How is womb cancer diagnosed?

If a patient reports symptoms of womb cancer to their GP, they will likely check the patient's pelvic area, including between the hip bones and the lower part of the tummy, for abnormalities. They will also ask more questions about symptoms.

In some cases, patients will be referred for more tests at a hospital, such as a transvaginal ultrasound and a biopsy.

A less invasive test to diagnose womb cancer, called WID-easy, has been approved for use in the UK.

Using technology similar to that used in Covid tests, the process involves a simple swab sent to a lab for DNA analysis. The test identifies DNA changes that may indicate womb cancer, providing an alternative to traditional methods such as transvaginal ultrasounds or hysteroscopies. If the test suggests the presence of cancer, further confirmation through a biopsy is required.

The new test, by University College London (UCL) spinout company Sola Diagnostic, has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). It is now available for women over 45 with abnormal uterine bleeding in private clinics, with hopes for future availability on the NHS.

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

How is womb cancer treated?

The most common treatment for womb cancer is a hysterectomy, which is the surgical removal of the uterus. “A simple hysterectomy, which is often carried out as a key-hole procedure, is often the only treatment needed for early low-grade endometrial cancers,” explains Khinder. “A keyhole hysterectomy is associated with tiny incisions, a short hospital stay and quick recovery.”

Following a hysterectomy, the cancerous cells are tested further to determine if they have spread beyond the inner half of the uterine wall.

“If this is a possibility, further treatment with radiotherapy may be offered to minimise chances of cancer cells coming back,” says Ms Khinder.

If you have concerns about symptoms, tests, or a diagnosis of womb cancer, Ask Eve is available to help. You can contact the charity’s nurses by emailing nurse@eveappeal.org.uk or calling 0808 802 0019.