The UK’s medical regulator has approved a second monoclonal antibody treatment for Covid-19, after a clinical trial found it reduced vulnerable adults’ risk of hospitalisation and death by 79 per cent.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced on Thursday that it was giving the green light to Xevudy (sotrovimab), a drug developed by GSK and Vir Biotechnology.

It is the second antibody therapeutic to receive approval in the UK, three months after Ronapreve, which is produced by Regeneron/Roche, became the first.

The MHRA recommends that sotrovimab should be given within five days of symptoms developing, as its clinical trial showed it was most effective in the early stages of infection.

The regulator said it can be used to treat people with mild or moderate Covid-19 who are at risk of developing a severe infection because of factors like old age, obesity or heart disease.

The drug is administered to patients intravenously over a 30-minute period.

Announcing the approval, Dr June Raine, the chief executive of the MHRA, said: “I am pleased to say that we now have another safe and effective COVID-19 treatment, Xevudy (sotrovimab), for those at risk of developing severe illness.

“This is yet another therapeutic that has been shown to be effective at protecting those most vulnerable to COVID-19, and signals another significant step forward in our fight against this devastating disease.”

Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, who chairs the Commission on Human Medicines, said his organisation assessed the drug independently and agreed with the MHRA’s decision.

“Based on the data reviewed by the Commission and its expert group, it is clear sotrovimab is another safe and effective treatment to help us in our fight against COVID-19,” he said.

