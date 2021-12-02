Xevudy: UK approves new Covid treatment found to cut risk of death by 80%
MHRA decision comes three months after it approved use of Ronapreve
Related video: Scottsdale clinic uses IV treatments to help COVID-19 patients
The UK’s medical regulator has approved a second monoclonal antibody treatment for Covid-19, after a clinical trial found it reduced vulnerable adults’ risk of hospitalisation and death by 79 per cent.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced on Thursday that it was giving the green light to Xevudy (sotrovimab), a drug developed by GSK and Vir Biotechnology.
It is the second antibody therapeutic to receive approval in the UK, three months after Ronapreve, which is produced by Regeneron/Roche, became the first.
The MHRA recommends that sotrovimab should be given within five days of symptoms developing, as its clinical trial showed it was most effective in the early stages of infection.
The regulator said it can be used to treat people with mild or moderate Covid-19 who are at risk of developing a severe infection because of factors like old age, obesity or heart disease.
The drug is administered to patients intravenously over a 30-minute period.
Announcing the approval, Dr June Raine, the chief executive of the MHRA, said: “I am pleased to say that we now have another safe and effective COVID-19 treatment, Xevudy (sotrovimab), for those at risk of developing severe illness.
“This is yet another therapeutic that has been shown to be effective at protecting those most vulnerable to COVID-19, and signals another significant step forward in our fight against this devastating disease.”
Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, who chairs the Commission on Human Medicines, said his organisation assessed the drug independently and agreed with the MHRA’s decision.
“Based on the data reviewed by the Commission and its expert group, it is clear sotrovimab is another safe and effective treatment to help us in our fight against COVID-19,” he said.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies