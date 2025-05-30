Remember Zika virus? Hawaii confirms case after six years of no known exposures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hawaii officials are investigating a confirmed travel-related case of Zika virus on the island of Oʻahu, reigniting concerns over the mosquito-borne illness that once made global headlines.

While this means the Zika virus was not acquired on the island, two other people are also being monitored for potential exposure to the virus, the state’s Department of Health said. The Independent contacted representatives from the department for more information.

Hawaiian officials are also working to identify potential mosquito breeding sites and urging the public to take precautions, particularly as summer travel and tourism reach their peak. They ask that the public eliminate standing water around homes and use mosquito repellent, especially during dawn and dusk when pests are most active.

Zika virus is primarily transmitted through the bites of infected mosquitoes, but can also be spread through sexual contact. The virus can pose significant health risks, especially for pregnant women.

Symptoms of the Zika virus - including fever, rash, joint pain and red eye - are generally mild. They may go unnoticed in many cases, with only one in five people infected with Zika developing symptoms, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

open image in gallery Zika virus has been confirmed in Hawaii, the state’s first case in six years. The disease is primarily transmitted via mosquitos. ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Two other people are being monitored for potential exposure to the Zika virus, Hawaii health officials said. ( AFP via Getty Images )

However, because symptoms can be similar to those of other mosquito-borne illnesses, such as dengue or chikungunya, proper diagnosis by a healthcare provider is essential, especially for women who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant.

Hawaii last reported a travel-related Zika case in 2019, with the highest number of cases, 25, occurring in 2017 when fears of the virus dominated headlines. No locally acquired Zika cases have ever been documented in the state, the HDOH says.

The Zika virus attracted international attention nearly a decade ago due to its link to severe birth defects, most notably microcephaly in infants born to mothers infected during pregnancy. The virus prompted global public health responses, especially in the Americas and Southeast Asia.

As of now, there is no approved vaccine or specific antiviral treatment for the Zika virus.