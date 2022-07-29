Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Austrian ex-vice chancellor acquitted in corruption trial

Former Austrian Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache has been acquitted in a corruption trial, the second he has faced since a scandal surrounding him brought down the country’s government in 2019

Via AP news wire
Friday 29 July 2022 13:05
Austria Strache
Austria Strache
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Former Austrian Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache was acquitted Friday in a corruption trial, the second he has faced since a scandal surrounding him brought down the country's government in 2019.

Strache was accused of procuring a post on the supervisory board of Asfinag, a government-owned company that manages Austria's highway system, for businessman Siegfried Stieglitz in exchange for donations to an organization close to the politician's far-right Freedom Party.

The Vienna state court acquitted both Strache and Stieglitz, citing insufficient evidence, the Austria Press Agency reported. Strache said afterward he was "grateful and relieved that the false accusations could be disproven over the course of the trial ... and that there was an acquittal.”

Strache was the central figure in the fall in 2019 of an Austrian government made up of then-Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s conservative party and the Freedom Party.

In May 2019, a video emerged showing Strache, the Freedom Party’s leader at the time, offering favors to a purported Russian investor. The recording prompted Kurz to pull the plug on the national government. Strache, who denied any wrongdoing, was later kicked out of the Freedom Party.

Recommended

In a separate court case last year, Strache was convicted of corruption for trying to change laws to favor a private hospital in exchange for donations to his party. He was handed a 15-month suspended prison sentence.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in