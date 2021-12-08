Helicopter carrying Indian military chief crashes

India’s air force says an army helicopter carrying the country’s military chief has crashed in southern Tamil Nadu state

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 08 December 2021 09:03
India Helicopter Crash
India Helicopter Crash
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

An Indian army helicopter carrying the country's military chief crashed Wednesday in southern Tamil Nadu state, the air force said.

It did not say whether Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat was injured in the accident.

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati said three injured people were taken to a hospital.

Television images showed the helicopter in flames as local residents tried to douse it.

There was no immediate confirmation of the number of people on the helicopter. But local news channels showed a flight manifest that displayed the names of nine people as passengers, including Rawat’s wife and other senior defense officials.

Recommended

The air force said in a tweet that an inquiry has been ordered into the accident.

Rawat is the most senior official in the Indian military. He is also an adviser to the Defense Ministry. He assumed the newly created post last year after retiring as army chief.

The Press Trust of India news agency said the Mi-17V5 helicopter was on its way from an air force base to the army defense services college when it crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in