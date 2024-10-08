Hezbollah leader says more Israelis will be displaced as it expands attacks

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Hezbollah’s acting leader says more Israelis will be displaced as the militant group expands its rocket fire deeper into Israel.

In a defiant statement televised on Tuesday, acting leader Sheikh Naim Kassem said Hezbollah's capabilities are still intact despite weeks of heavy Israeli airstrikes and that it has replaced slain commanders.