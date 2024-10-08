Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hezbollah leader says more Israelis will be displaced as it expands attacks

Hezbollah's acting leader says more Israelis will be displaced as the militant group expands its rocket fire deeper into Israel

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 08 October 2024 10:13

Hezbollah leader says more Israelis will be displaced as it expands attacks

Show all 2

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Head shot of Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Hezbollah’s acting leader says more Israelis will be displaced as the militant group expands its rocket fire deeper into Israel.

In a defiant statement televised on Tuesday, acting leader Sheikh Naim Kassem said Hezbollah's capabilities are still intact despite weeks of heavy Israeli airstrikes and that it has replaced slain commanders.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in