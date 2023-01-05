Hillary Clinton joins Columbia U as global affairs professor

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will become a professor focusing on international affairs at Columbia University, the school announced Thursday.

Clinton is joining the university as a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and as a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects, according to a message from Columbia president Lee Bollinger.

Bollinger noted Clinton's long experience in public service as a secretary of state, a U.S. senator and as a first lady, as well as her two presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2016.

"Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University’s missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good,” Bollinger wrote.

Columbia said Clinton will work with School of International and Public Affairs students starting this fall. Her work as a fellow will include efforts to renew democracy and to engage women and young people.

Clinton said in a prepared statement that she was looking forward to helping Columbia educate the “next generation of U.S. and global policy leaders” and to helping the university address pressing global issues.