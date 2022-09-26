Boat capsize in Bangladesh kills at least 24 Hindu pilgrims
At least 24 Hindu pilgrims have been killed after an overcrowded boat capsized in northern Bangladesh
Boat capsize in Bangladesh kills at least 24 Hindu pilgrimsShow all 3
A boat carrying about 100 Hindu pilgrims capsized Sunday in a river in northern Bangladesh, leaving at least 24 people dead, police said.
The overcrowded boat overturned in the afternoon while returning from a Hindu temple on the other side of the River Karatoa at Boda area in Panchagarh district, said local police chief S.M. Sirajul Huda.
Divers and residents recovered at least 24 bodies by Sunday evening, he said, adding that at least 12 women and eight children were among the dead. He said many of the passengers swam ashore.
It was not immediately clear how many remained missing, but Huda said the divers continued their search.
The Hindus traveled to the temple where tens of thousands of people gather every year for their largest religious festival — Durga Puja — next month.
Close to 8% of Bangladesh’s more than 160 million people are Hindu in the Muslim-majority South Asian nation.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.