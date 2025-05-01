Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Brazilian Order of the Sunrise gather for their annual May 1st ceremony

Eraldo Peres
Friday 02 May 2025 00:34 BST

Order of the Sunrise followers gathered for their annual May 1st ceremony known as the “Day of the Spiritual Indoctrinator,” at their lakeside temple in Planaltina. The Brazilian spiritual community is a blend of influences, including Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Incan, and Afro-Brazilian religions, along with a belief in extraterrestrial life and reincarnation.

