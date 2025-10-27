Hurricane Melissa threatens catastrophic flash flooding and landslides in the Caribbean

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned Monday that Hurricane Melissa could cause catastrophic flash flooding and numerous landslides in parts of Jamaica, Cuba and Hispaniola.

The annual death toll due to landslides in the U.S. is an average of 25-50 people and thousands globally, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Landslides — defined by the USGS as “the movement of a mass of rock, debris or earth down a slope” — are capable of traveling tens of miles (kilometers) per hour and can damage homes and block roads and rail lines.

Earthquakes, heavy rain and changes to the soil, such as construction or agricultural practices, can trigger landslides.

Melissa’s relatively slow movement, path over mountainous terrain and “tremendous” rainfall amounts up to 40 inches (102 centimeters) in certain localities are ingredients that are contributing to a “worrisome” landslide risk, said Brian Tang, a professor of atmospheric science at University at Albany.

“It’s not like an urban area where it just kind of drains slowly. It really runs very quickly down the hillsides,” said Tang. The heavy rainfall can cause erosion, exacerbate a slope’s weakness and result in a landslide.

According to Jamaica’s Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, landslides are the most common natural hazard in the island nation. Hispaniola, which Haiti and the Dominican Republic share, and Cuba are also susceptible to landslides due to mountainous terrain and their locations in a seismically active zone.

The Blue Mountains in eastern Jamaica could be a region where landslides occur with heavy rain due to steep hill slopes, said Karl Lang, an assistant professor of geology at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Lang said regions that have been clearcut for agriculture could be susceptible to landslides because the plants that previously grew there helped bind the soil together by the strength of their roots.

Some roads built on steep hills in Puerto Rico were affected by landslides when Hurricane Fiona (2022) and Hurricane Maria (2017) hit, said Lang. “Every time you cut into a steep slope, you make a steeper slope above the road,” he said.

“The real problem there is that you create the road that’s your conduit in and out of the location … and then the landslide dams the road. You create your own problem both by creating the increased probability of a landslide, but also by having those landslides occur where you need to go,” said Lang.

___

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.