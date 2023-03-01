Jump to content

NBC's Hoda Kotb off 'Today' show due to family health issue

NBC says “Today” host Hoda Kotb has been absent from the show due to a family health matter

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 01 March 2023 14:19
TV-Today Hosts
TV-Today Hosts
(2018 Invision)

NBC's “Today” show is without both of its hosts and addressed Hoda Kotb's absence on the program Wednesday.

Kotb is dealing with an unspecified “family health matter," the show's Craig Melvin said. She'd been absent from the network morning show last week and this week without any explanation.

Meanwhile, co-host Savannah Guthrie tested positive for COVID when she wasn't feeling well Tuesday, leaving mid-show. News anchor Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker were on the set Wednesday.

“We look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back here at the desk very, very soon,” Melvin said.

There's no specific estimate on when either might return, a “Today” spokeswoman said.

