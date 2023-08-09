Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hollywood strike matches the 100-day mark of the last writers' strike in 2007-2008

The Hollywood writers strike has reached the 100-day mark, matching the length of the landmark 2007-2008 strike

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 09 August 2023 16:38

Hollywood strike matches the 100-day mark of the last writers' strike in 2007-2008

Show all 3

The Hollywood writers strike reached the 100-day mark on Wednesday, matching the length of the landmark 2007-2008 strike. The milestone comes as the U.S. film and television industries remain paralyzed by dual strikes by its actors and screenwriters.

There's no foreseeable end — a negotiating session last week involving Hollywood studios and streamers and the striking workers ended with little progress. Special Writers Guild of America pickets calling attention to the 100th day are being held in New York and Los Angeles.

Television networks are a month away from starting a new fall season, and broadcasters have already put contingency plans in place for programming that excludes their most popular scripted series.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in