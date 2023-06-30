Jump to content

TV series put on pause by the Hollywood writers strike

A strike by unionized Hollywood writers that is nearly two months old has already had a significant affect on the airing and production of television series

The Associated Press
Friday 30 June 2023 14:24

TV series put on pause by the Hollywood writers strike

Show all 2

As a strike by Hollywood writers approaches the two-month mark, late-night talk shows have been put on long-term hiatus and more and more scripted shows are pausing production, with films not far behind. The looming possibility of unionized actors striking alongside them could mean a far larger shutdown.

Here's a selected look at shows in suspension.

___

SHOWS THAT HAVE CANCELED EPISODES DUE TO WRITERS STRIKE

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” — ABC

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” — CBS

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” — NBC

“Late Night With Seth Myers” — NBC

“Saturday Night Live” — NBC

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” — HBO

___

SHOWS THAT HAVE PAUSED WORK DUE TO WRITERS STRIKE

“Stranger Things” — Netflix

“Cobra Kai” — Netflix

“Big Mouth” — Netflix

“American Horror Story” — FX

“Yellowjackets” — Showtime

“Billions” — Showtime

“The Chi” — Showtime

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight” — HBO

“Hacks” — Max

“Penguin” — Max

“Duster” — Max

“1923” — Paramount+

“Severance” — Apple TV+

“Metropolis” — Apple TV+

“Daredevil: Born Again” — Disney+

“FBI: Most Wanted” — CBS

“Abbott Elementary" — ABC

“Family Guy” — Fox

“American Dad” — Fox

