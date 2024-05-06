Jump to content

Watch live: Holocaust survivors gather for ‘March of the Living’ at Auschwitz

Sophie Thompson
Monday 06 May 2024 12:35
Thousands are expected to gather at Auschwitz in Poland today (6 May) in honour of Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The ‘March Of The Living’ recreates the three kilometre trek prisoners would’ve taken from Auschwitz to Birkenau in Nazi Germany.

This is the 36th year of the event, and relatives of survivors, politicians, and Jewish students are among those expected to take part.

Outside of the march, a two minute siren will go off cuing traffic to stop and passers by to reflect on the atrocities committed. Memorials will also be a prevalent part of the day, and the names of victims read out.

Israel will be marking Holocaust Remembrance Day with a single yellow chair remaining empty, to signify hostages in Gaza amid their war with Hamas.

“We will defeat our genocidal enemies”, Benjamin Netanyahu nodded in his speech last night (5 May), commencing the event.

