Watch live: UN marks International Holocaust Memorial Day in Geneva

Watch live as the UN marks International Holocaust Memorial Day in Geneva on Friday (26 January).

Under the theme “Memory, Dignity and Justice”, the ceremony is an expression of the United Nations’ commitment to promoting human rights, countering antisemitism and racism, and to preventing future genocide.

Melissa Fleming, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, will host the ceremony.

Speakers include the Secretary-General; the President of the General Assembly; and the Permanent Representatives of Israel and the United States. Holocaust scholar and philosopher, Professor John K. Roth will deliver the keynote address.

The ceremony will include testimonies from Holocaust survivors from Canada, Israel, South Africa and the United States.