Edmunds: The best used hybrid sedans for under $25,000

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everybody wants to save money. Buying a lightly used car instead of a new car is one way to do that. Choosing a fuel-efficient hybrid model is another way. Combine those approaches, and you might be surprised to discover what you can drive even when you’re on a tight budget. The five hybrid sedans listed below in alphabetical order are worthy of consideration due to their low prices, great EPA-estimated fuel economy, and favorable crash test ratings. Edmunds’ automotive experts think they’re the best used hybrid sedans for under $25,000.

2018-2024 Honda Accord Hybrid

Thanks to its spacious back seat and large trunk, the Honda Accord Hybrid can easily accommodate a family of four or five, making it an ideal car for summer road trips and big-box shopping excursions. This midsize sedan’s model lineup ranges from basic to sporty or luxurious, and depending on the version, you can expect EPA-estimated combined fuel economy of between 43 mpg and 48 mpg. Favorable crash test ratings are a bonus.

Look for: Honda added a Sport trim level in 2022. A redesign for 2023 brought a more sophisticated and refined version of Honda’s hybrid powertrain, which became standard on all higher-priced Accords that year.

2018-2024 Honda Accord Hybrid pricing (under 50,000 miles): approximately $19,000-$25,000

2019-2022 Honda Insight

If the Accord Hybrid is too large, consider the smaller Insight sedan as an alternative. It gets better gas mileage, comfortably accommodates four people, and boasts a trunk as spacious as the trunks of some midsize cars. Honda based this version of the Insight on the popular Civic sedan, giving the Insight different styling and a more upscale-feeling interior. According to EPA combined estimates, you can expect 48 mpg to 52 mpg, depending on which trim level you choose. The Insight also boasts exceptionally good crash test ratings.

Look for: Honda added blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic alert to the Insight EX and Touring in 2021.

2019-2022 Honda Insight pricing (under 25,000 miles): approximately $21,000 to $25,000

2021-2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

Aside from its distinctive styling and impressive technology, what helps the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid stand apart is its dual-clutch automatic transmission. That design eliminates the typical acceleration drone common to hybrids, making the Elantra more satisfying to drive. It doesn’t negatively impact fuel economy either. According to EPA combined estimates, this reasonably roomy compact car averages 50-54 mpg.

Look for: The Blue trim level offers the best fuel economy. In 2024, Hyundai updated the styling, added more driver assist features, and improved the infotainment system.

2021-2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid pricing (under 25,000 miles): approximately $18,000 to $25,000

2018-2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid

Toyota has been building Camry Hybrids for nearly two decades, and the car has earned a reputation for efficiency and longevity. Since 2018, a sense of style has also been a part of the recipe, and with the SE and XSE trim levels, there are hints of sportiness. The Camry isn’t the roomiest midsize sedan available, but its EPA estimates of 46 mpg to 52 mpg, track record of durability, and impressive crash test ratings help make up for that.

Look for: The LE trim level offers the best fuel economy. Toyota introduced a sporty and upscale XSE version in 2021 and an SE Nightshade Edition in 2022.

2018-2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid pricing (under 50,000 miles): approximately $20,000 to $25,000

2020-2025 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

Compared to a Camry Hybrid, you won’t give up too much passenger or cargo space by choosing the smaller Toyota Corolla Hybrid. This thrifty model went on sale in 2020 but only in a basic LE trim level. In 2023, Toyota expanded the lineup to include sporty SE and upscale XLE versions and also enhanced the powertrain, driver assist systems, and infotainment technology. You can even get a Corolla Hybrid with all-wheel drive. The EPA expects this Toyota to achieve an average fuel economy of 44-52 mpg, depending on the specific year and configuration.

Look for: If your budget allows, consider buying a 2023 or newer model. In 2024, the SE Nightshade Edition came with spiffy bronze-finish wheels

2020-2025 Toyota Corolla Hybrid pricing (under 25,000 miles): approximately $19,000 to $25,000

Edmunds says

If you’re set on buying a used hybrid sedan under $25,000, there are several great choices available. At that price, the smaller models have fewer miles and are more widely available. However, if you need a family-size car that achieves 45 mpg or better, the Accord Hybrid and Camry Hybrid prove that you don’t need to spend a lot to get a lot for your money.

____________

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Christian Wardlaw is a contributor at Edmunds.