Honda's nine-month profit down year-on-year as it ends talks with Nissan
Japanese automaker Honda is reporting a 7% decline in profit for the nine months that ended in December as it terminated talks on business integration with Nissan
Japanese automaker Honda reported a 7% decline in profit for the nine months that ended in December on Thursday as it terminated talks on integrating its business with Nissan.
Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co. said its motorcycles business was strong, but its auto sales suffered in China and Japan, while demand stayed solid in the U.S.
Honda’s April-December 2024 profit totaled 805 billion yen ($5 billion), down from 869.6 billion yen the same period in 2023.
Nine-month sales gained nearly 9% to 16.3 trillion yen ($106 billion).
Honda and Japanese rival Nissan Motor Corp., along with the smaller Mitsubishi Motors Corp., said in December that they were in talks to set up a joint holding company.
The automakers said Thursday they were ending the talks, although existing collaborations in electric vehicles and smart cars will continue.